Cricket News Today: Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers' role in KL Rahul's rise, Glenn Maxwell ruled out of SA tour and more - 12th February 2020

AB de Villiers (left) and Virat Kohli (right)

Hello and welcome to the daily round-up of all the major stories happening in the cricketing world today.

First up is the role of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in KL Rahul's recent rise, followed by Glenn Maxwell getting ruled out of the entire SA tour due to injury. Harmanpreet Kaur reveals her motivation secret while Hardik Pandya is set to return to cricket. And lastly, US President Donald Trump to inaugurate the new Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Here is a look at those stories in detail.

#1 Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers' role in KL Rahul's rise

KL Rahul had a bumper ODI series

KL Rahul's childhood coach Samuel Jayaraj revealed that the recent rise of his former understudy should be credited mostly to Indian captain Virat Kohli and former South African captain AB de Villiers.

According to him, Kohli and DE Villiers always kept him motivated and guided Rahul to absolute perfection. He also stated that Kohli's confidence in the Karnataka batsman helped Rahul get over the tough initial phases.

“He (KL Rahul) spoke with a number of cricketers. He spoke with AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli. Virat spoke with him and motivated him. I would give the credit to ABD and Virat. ABD understands him better because he is also a wicketkeeper-batsman. Virat showed confidence in him. Virat knew how talented Rahul is."

“He was always a wicket-keeper. Wicketkeeping for India has come as a blessing in disguise for him. As a wicketkeeper you have to keep vigil on all 300 deliveries behind the wickets. Wicketkeeping has helped him in his batting."

Full article: KL Rahul's childhood coach reveals how Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers helped wicket-keeper revive his career

