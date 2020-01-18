Cricket News Today: Virat Kohli praises KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma breaks another record and more - 18th January, 2020

Shashwat Kumar FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST Feature Published Jan 18, 2020

Jan 18, 2020 IST SHARE

Virat Kohli

Hello and welcome to the daily round-up of the myriad storylines dominating the cricketing circuit on the 18th of January, 2020.

There were several interesting news that came to the fore on Saturday, with those ranging from two Indians breaking records against Australia whereas South African batsman, AB de Villiers reiterated his desire to represent his nation in international cricket.

Furthermore, another former South African cricketer, Morne Morkel signed up for the Perth Scorchers as a replacement while there were also snippets from Virat Kohli’s press conference after the Men In Blue’s series-levelling victory against the Aussies.

Without further ado, here is a look at them in detail.

#1 Virat Kohli praises KL Rahul and provides an update on Rohit Sharma’s injury

KL Rahul

At Rajkot, on the 17th of January, India eventually held their nerve to emerge victorious by 36 runs. The encounter saw Kohli get back among the runs whereas Shikhar Dhawan also compiled a crafty knock of 96. Most impressively though, KL Rahul conjured a sublime innings of 80 off 52 deliveries, despite batting at No.5. Unsurprisingly, the skipper was all praise for the wicket-keeper, quipping,

It's very important to figure out the best team you can put on the park and when you see how KL was batting today, it's very difficult to leave someone like that out. That knock showed maturity and class. We know exactly what we're doing in the change room.

Additionally, he also provided an update on Rohit’s injury, mentioning that he expected the opener to be fit for the decider at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on the 19th of January, despite jamming his shoulder in an attempt to stop a boundary on the fence.

I asked Rohit briefly just now. It's that left shoulder that has popped out a few times. There's no tear so hopefully he should be back for the next game.

Read the full article: India vs Australia 2020: Rohit Sharma becomes fastest player to reach 7,000 ODI runs as an opener

1 / 3 NEXT