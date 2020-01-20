Cricket News Today: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul gain in latest ICC rankings, Rohit Sharma reflects on his match-winning innings and more- 20th January 2020

Virat Kohli

Hello and welcome to the daily round-up of all the major stories happening in the cricketing world today.

First up are the latest released ICC rankings released which saw Indian players climb up the ladder. Rohit Sharma said that he backed his natural stroke-making en route his century in the third ODI. Virat Kohli praised Labuschagne and was satisfied with a series-win with Steven Smith and David Warner in the opposition. And lastly, the Indian captain is confident ahead of their full tour of New Zealand.

Here is a look at those stories in detail.

#1 Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma consolidate their positions at the top

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma consolidate their positions in the ICC ODI rankings for batsmen

A 2-1 series victory against Australia helped India retain their second position in the ODI team rankings released by the ICC today. Indian captain Virat Kohli gained two rating points to further cement his position at the top of the ODI rankings with 886 points while Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma (868 points) has also gained three rating points to increase the gap over third-placed Babar Azam (829 points) to 39 points.

Shikhar Dhawan moved up by seven positions to be ranked 15th while KL Rahul also gained 21 places to be ranked 50th in the rankings. Ravindra Jadeja moved up two places in the bowler's rankings while also going up four places in the all-rounder's rankings to be ranked 27th and 10th respectively.

🔸 Warner swaps places with Williamson

🔸 Aaron Finch enters top 10



After the #INDvAUS series, Australia openers make gains in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's ODI Rankings for batting.



Full rankings: https://t.co/tHR5rKl2SH pic.twitter.com/vZRRev7Upy — ICC (@ICC) January 20, 2020

