Cricket records unlikely to be broken

Cricket is a sport which is played between two teams of eleven players each who score runs (points) by running between two sets of three small, wooden posts called wickets. Cricket is played by more than 120 million players in many countries which makes it the world’s second most popular sport.

Cricket is most popular in England, Australia, Indian Subcontinent, South Africa, the West Indies and New Zealand. Recently countries such as Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Ireland, Afghanistan, Netherlands, and Canada have become more successful as the sport becomes more popular.

Cricket has produced a number of great cricketers and matches. Cricket has been evolving itself and the records have been piling up since years.Lets have a look at some cricket records that are highly unlikely to be broken:

Sachin Tendulkar's 100 international centuries

Sachin Tendulkar

Widely acknowledged as the greatest batsman of his generation, he is the most prolific run-scorer in international cricket. His total of 51 centuries in Test matches and 49 in ODIs are world records for highest number of centuries by a batsman. He became the first and only cricketer to score 100 international centuries when he made 114 against Bangladesh in March 2012.

He has scored 19 ODI centuries in India, compared to 30 in away or neutral venues. Seven of these centuries were hit at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium. He has been dismissed 18 times between the score of 90 and 99 and 17 times between the score of 80 and 89.

