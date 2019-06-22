Cricket World Cup History: 4 Players with most appearances in the tournament

Sachin Tendulkar and Javed Miandad top this list

The Cricket World Cup has become one of the most reputed tournaments in sports history with fans gathering from all around the world to witness it. It has become the dream of every cricketer around the world to play in such a reputed tournament for their nation. However, it is not everyone’s cup of tea as it demands a huge amount of hard work along with the necessary skills.

There are a few players who could never become a part of the World Cup even after serving their nation for many years. On the other hand, there also have been a few players who have represented their nation in more than 5 editions of the tournament. It is a matter of pride for all those star players who played this tournament multiple times in their career.

Currently, the 12th edition of ICC Cricket World Cup is going on in England and Wales with 10 teams battling against each other for the golden trophy. Despite Australia being the defending champions, there are three other strong contenders in India, England and New Zealand who are looking likely to lift the trophy on 14th July.

This article features the list of those four players who have the most World Cup tournament appearances to their name:

#4 Ricky Ponting (5 times from 1996 to 2011)

Ricky Pointing has been one of the most successful captains in World Cup history

Australia were the most dominating team in world cricket when they had Ricky Ponting as the leader of their side. He is one of the most successful captains in the history of cricket and took his side to a whole new level during his reign.

Ricky Ponting took part in 5 World Cup tournaments starting from 1996 to 2011. Ever since he made his World Cup debut in the year 1996, he had been one of the star players for his side.

Apart from the cricketing talent, Ponting also had one of the smartest and sharpest cricketing minds which helped his team win 2 World Cup titles under his captaincy. As a player, Ricky Ponting won a total of 3 World Cups and his final World Cup match was the quarterfinal game of the 2011 World Cup where India defeated the Aussies en route to World Cup glory.

