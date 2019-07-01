Cricket World Cup History: 5 batsmen with most centuries in World Cups

Vinay Chhabaria

Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma are two of the five batsmen on this list

ICC Cricket World Cup is the grandest stage for every cricketer to showcase the talent he possesses. While multiple legends have crumbled under the pressure of expectations, several youngsters have transformed into legends by doing well at this mega-event.

In terms of bowling, a five-wicket haul is a mega accomplishment. In the same way, the cricket universe bills a hundred to be a huge achievement for a batsman. To score a century in a high-pressure situation like the World Cup takes the batsman’s confidence to the next level.

Over the years, a lot of batsmen have used the platform of the Cricket World Cup to announce their arrival in international cricket. Here are the top 5 batsmen with the most hundreds in Cricket World Cup history.

(Players who have the same number of hundreds are ranked based on fewer matches played.)

#5 Sourav Ganguly - 4 hundreds (India)

India V Sri Lanka, 1999 World Cup

Left-handed batsman Sourav Ganguly will always go down as one of the best batsmen that India has ever produced. His captaincy credentials overshadowed his batting skills but the Bengal-born maestro’s impressive World Cup record speaks for itself.

He played 21 matches in the World Cup and scored 1,006 runs. The man fondly known as 'Dada' played his best ODI innings in the 1999 World Cup. Stitching a magnificent partnership with Rahul Dravid against Sri Lanka, Ganguly hit 183 runs off just 158 balls to help team India win the match. This was Ganguly’s first World Cup hundred.

The former Kolkata Knight Riders player registered his next two hundreds came in the league phase of 2003 World Cup. Both of them came against African minnows. He played a phenomenal innings of 112* versus Namibia, followed by a 107* against Kenya.

He hit his final World Cup hundred against Kenya as well but in the second match; the stakes were very high because it was a semifinal clash.

