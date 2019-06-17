Cricket World Cup history: Asif Iqbal, a versatile performer in the limited opportunities he had

Asif Iqbal

Resourceful strokeplayer, accurate medium-pacer, brilliant outfielder and experienced strategist - that was Asif Iqbal, Pakistan captain in the first two World Cups. No team could have hoped for a more complete limited-overs cricketer. With one of the most square-on stances in the game, Asif played fighting knocks for his side time and again.

In their first match against Australia in the 1975 World Cup, Asif dismissed opener Alan Turner, and was then in harness with Majid Khan at the crease after Pakistan lost three wickets for 68 runs. After a useful 36-run stand with Majid, he raised 77 for the fifth wicket with left-handed Wasim Raja.

With the two stroke-makers in command, chasing a target of 279, a Pakistani win seemed a possibility. But Dennis Lillee put paid to their hopes. Asif was bowled by the great fast bowler for 53, who then scythed through the lower order.

Injury forced Asif to miss Pakistan’s next two matches and his side bowed out of the tournament.

In 1979, the first game against Canada being a virtual walkover, Asif only got the opportunity to bowl. He bagged possibly the three easiest victims of his career at a cost of 28 runs in 12 overs.

When his side took on Australia, Asif was again in brilliant form. He reached his fifty in a little over an hour, as he top-scored with 61 along with Majid. Asif faced just 57 balls, cracking 7 fours.

Then with the ball he was on target, giving away only 36 runs in his 12 overs as Pakistan registered a big win. Asif was declared the man of the match.

Advertisement

Though Pakistan lost to England, Asif was at his best. It was a low-scoring game and the hosts managed only 165 for nine. Asif had a hand in England’s misery, capturing two for 37 in 12 overs.

Then Mike Hendrick and Ian Botham shattered the Pakistan innings too. At 34 for six they looked down and out. But Asif, as was his wont, was undaunted. He stuck it out for nearly two hours, and added 52 for the seventh wicket with Wasim Raja, and another 29 with Imran Khan, raising visions of a Pakistani win.

But Bob Willis had him caught for a resilient 51 off 104 balls with 5 fours. Sadly, his heroic effort was not enough as Pakistan lost by 14 runs with 24 deliveries yet to he bowled.

The side put up a brave fight against the mighty West Indies in the semi-final. As the champions piled up the runs, Asif took four of the six wickets to fall. His victims - Greenidge, Haynes, Richards and Lloyd - were four of the greatest.

When Majid and Zaheer Abbas were putting up their sparkling second-wicket stand of 166, Pakistan looked on course. But then followed a collapse. Asif fell for 17; had he stayed a little longer, there might have been a different story to tell.

Asif hit three half-centuries in his four World Cup innings, averaging 45.50, having aggregated 182 runs. He also took 10 wickets for 215 runs to complete a fine all-round performance in the limited opportunities that he got in the showpiece event.

In the 1970s, Pakistan were a team of brilliant individuals, of scintillating batsmen and devastating bowlers. They stretched most teams to the limit, yet rarely combined to win key matches. This was never more evident than in that famous and often cited match - which Asif missed through injury - against the West Indies at Edgbaston in 1975.

After having the opponents reeling at 166 for eight, chasing 267, they let them off the hook and contrived to lose a match which few teams of substance would have. While at the helm Asif tried his utmost to turn out a team of world-beaters, but failed.

But then in that semi-final in 1979, also against the West Indies, Asif’s side put up a brave fight in the face of an imposing total of nearly 300. Alas, they characteristically slumped after the tremendous second-wicket stand between Majid and Zaheer.

It was only when the autocratic Imran Khan took over the mantle did the strong-willed players fall in line, making Pakistan a cricketing power and culminating in the World Cup title in 1992. Perhaps Asif was too nice a person, a gentleman who could not crack the whip. His brilliant batting under adverse circumstances was not enough to inspire others.

Asif may not have been a very elegant batsman to watch. His chest-on stance, low backlift, almost walking - rather than stepping forward - to meet the ball, and using his wrists to place it in the gaps were akin to a hockey player passing to a colleague. But he was not a player to be fazed by even the most adverse circumstances. Often he was left to wage many a lonely battle.

One-day cricket came a bit late in the career of Asif, or else he would surely have put some of the best in the shade. Even in the few matches that he played, he sparkled as only a handful were ever able to.

Asif Iqbal’s World Cup record:

Matches 5, Highest Score 61, Runs 182, Average 45.50, Strike-rate 65.94, Fifties 3, Catches 5

Wickets 10, Average 21.50, Best 4/56, Economy 3.64