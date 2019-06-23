×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cricket World Cup history: Curtly Ambrose, the deadly successor to West Indies' pace battery from the 80s

Indra Vikram Singh
ANALYST
Feature
124   //    23 Jun 2019, 23:45 IST

Curtly Ambrose
Curtly Ambrose

If you are fast and accurate, and also have steepling bounce, you are going to make the life of batsmen miserable. That is just what Curtly Ambrose did. The older he got the straighter he bowled, and more miserly did he become. That is evident from his World Cup figures too.

The bowling average and economy-rate got better and better. The gangling Ambrose got more and more difficult to get away. And he kept taking wickets. Forming a fearsome pair with Courtney Walsh, Ambrose was every batsman's worst nightmare in the 90s.

Successor to Joel Garner, Ambrose’s performances - like his team’s - were modest in the 1992 World Cup, but he could not be faulted for his accuracy. He was hardly ever collared. He took two South African wickets for 34.

He played a significant part in the victory over India, dismissing Sachin Tendulkar and Praveen Amre cheaply and finishing with two for 24 in his 10-over stint. 

He had identical figures in another easy win over Sri Lanka. West Indies, however, made an early exit from the event.

It may have been a roller-coaster ride for the West Indies in 1996, but Ambrose produced a stellar performance on unhelpful tracks. The famed Ambrose accuracy was now in full evidence. He rattled the Zimbabweans straight away, dismissing skipper Andy Flower caught behind for three. Later he had Craig Evans also snapped up by Courtney Browne.

Eddo Brandes holed out to Shivnaraine Chanderpaul at long-on. Ambrose bagged three for 28 off his 10 overs. That was enough to win him the man-of-the-match award as the West Indies triumphed easily.

Advertisement

In the next match Ambrose stunned India with two early strikes. He went through the defence of Ajay Jadeja, and repeated the dose on Navjot Sidhu, both scoring one run. That was before a little man named Tendulkar took charge.

As Ambrose took two Kenyan wickets for 21 off 8.3 overs, there was no hint of the disaster that was to follow. The West Indies batsmen capitulated for 93.

It became absolutely necessary to defeat Australia in the last group match in order to qualify for the quarter-finals. Fortunately, skipper Richie Richardson did a star turn. Ambrose was as thrifty as ever, conceding just 25 runs in his 10 overs.

Brian Lara made the quarterfinal his own as the South Africans were upstaged, and Ambrose remained extremely difficult to score off, this time giving away 29 runs in his quota of 10 overs. As a bonus he picked up the early wicket of Gary Kirsten (3), who trod on his stumps.

West Indies were unlikely semi-finalists and Ambrose, aided by Ian Bishop, seemed determined to prove that the form book could be upset again. Ambrose’s first delivery, a boomerang of an in-swinger that curved in a semi-circle into the gloves of Courtney Browne, bore an ominous sign to it.

Sure enough, another sharp in-dipper had the in-form Mark Waugh plumb in front. Soon after, the same fate befell Ricky Ponting. From the other end, Bishop snapped up the wickets of Mark Taylor and Steve Waugh to leave Australia tottering at 15 for four.

That the gritty Aussie batsmen fought back, and the Shane Warne factor came into play late in the match, is another story. Ambrose finished with two for 26 off 10 overs. The West Indies lost by five runs.

Theirs was a strange campaign in 1996, up one moment, down the next, and in which a few stars dazzled momentarily. Ambrose was one consistent performer who nearly carried the side into their first World Cup final in 13 years.

With conditions favourable in England in 1999, Ambrose was invariably on target. He kept the Pakistani batsmen in check, while the Kiwis could take just 19 runs off his 10 overs. Ambrose took a wicket apiece in these matches.

The Scots were completely overwhelmed, being able to score a mere 8 runs from 10 overs as he dismissed two of their top batsmen.

Once again it came down to a match against Australia in order to qualify for the next stage. In an oft-repeated tale over a long time, the West Indies batsmen let the side down once again, being able to muster only 110 runs.

When the Australians batted, Ambrose still seemed to believe that the West Indies could pull off an unlikely win. He induced Mark Waugh to edge one, and Ridley Jacobs took a brilliant catch behind the stumps. Then he had Adam Gilchrist playing a delivery on to his stumps.

Not long after, Darren Lehmann slashed him and was taken superbly by Jimmy Adams at cover-point. But that was all. Australia had been pushed on the back foot at 53 for three, but soon thereafter Ambrose’s quota of overs was exhausted.

He finished with three for 31, going out on a high, even if his team did not. That was his last appearance in the World Cup. 

In four matches of the 1999 tournament he took 7 wickets at 13.42 each and an economy rate of 2.35 runs per over. There can scarcely be better figures in one-day cricket.

Ambrose was a professional to the core. Always concentrating on the job at hand, he was not too concerned with the frills of stardom. Ever ready to do battle, he stayed clear of controversies in his long and illustrious career.

Among the tallest fast bowlers in history in more ways than one, he was a fearsome sight. You could never take liberties with Ambrose, perhaps the last in the long line of great modern West Indian fast bowlers - a chain that began with Andy Roberts in the 70s.

Curtly Ambrose’s World Cup bowling and fielding record:

Matches 17, Wickets 24, Average 20.79, Best 3/28, Economy 3.03, Catch 1

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies Cricket Curtly Ambrose
Advertisement
Windies legends on the revival of Caribbean cricket
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup history: Andy Roberts, pioneer among modern West Indies pace giants
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup history: Courtney Walsh, a true role model
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019, West Indies Vs Pakistan: Key battles to look out for
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: What has gone wrong for West Indies since their resounding win over Pakistan?
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup history: Gordon Greenidge combined English technique with West Indian flair
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Embarrassing Defeats for West Indies in ODIs
RELATED STORY
The West Indies' domination and India's historic Win - World Cup Cricket 1979 to 1987
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: A twist in the 'tail' in the World Cup 1996 Semi-Final
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 19, England vs West Indies: Who will win the match?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Yesterday
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Yesterday
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Today
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Varsity Matches 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us