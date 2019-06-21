Cricket World Cup History: Ranking the five greatest innings in a losing cause

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 138 // 21 Jun 2019, 21:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sachin Tendulkar

The World Cup is cricket's biggest stage and it is natural that the best in the business feature in this tournament. Players often reserve their best for the World Cup, with batsmen putting their best foot forward to lead their team to the title. Over the years, there have been a number of memorable knocks produced during the World Cup.

However, cricket is a team game and sometimes individual brilliance is not enough to win the match. There have been many instances when a batsman has essayed a brilliant knock, but has finished on the losing side. While those knocks didn't help their team to go across the line, but the efforts would forever be etched in the memories of the fans.

In this article, we have a look at the five greatest knocks played in the World Cup in losing causes.

#5 Martin Crowe - 91 vs Pakistan 1992 World Cup

Martin Crowe

New Zealand were the co-hosts of the 1992 World Cup, along with Australia. The Kiwis were impressive throughout the tournament as they lost just one match in the group stages. Martin Crowe led his team from the front as he was the top-scorer of the tournament.

The legendary right-hander played a brilliant knock in the semi-final encounter vs Pakistan. The Kiwi skipper was unlucky to miss out on a well deserved century as he was run out for 91. Nevertheless, it was a great innings which included seven fours and three huge sixes.

New Zealand went on to amass 262/7 from 50 overs courtesy of half-centuries from Martin Crowe and Ken Rutherford. Set a target of 263, Rameez Raja and Imran Khan joined forces to put up an important 54-run second wicket stand.

With Raja, Khan and Saleem Malik back in the hut, the pressure was on Pakistan but Inzamam-ul-Haq scored 60 runs off 37 balls which helped Pakistan win by four wickets.

New Zealand failed to lift the trophy but Crowe's efforts will always be remembered as he was awarded the 'man of the series' award.

1 / 5 NEXT