Cricket World Cup History: When India ended Australia's hopes at the 2011 World Cup

Australia v India - 2011 ICC World Cup Quarter-Final

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will see India and Australia squaring off in match 14 of the tournament. India will be coming into this game at the back of a comfortable win against South Africa while Australia have two wins in two games and could give India a tough challenge.

As we gear up for the clash, we turn the clock back to revisit a classic encounter between the two teams during the 2011 World Cup.

The second quarterfinal of the 2011 World Cup features India and Australia squaring off at the Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. The defending champions, Australia were keen to continue their winning streak against India whereas India, on the other hand, had four wins from six games and were in some good form.

On winning the toss, Australian skipper Ricky Ponting elected to bat first and surprisingly, MS Dhoni handed Ravichandran Ashwin the new ball which did not work well for the hosts as Shane Watson and Brad Haddin got off to a great start and played out the new ball to put up a 40-run stand.

Yet, in the 10th over, Ashwin removed Watson, until Brad Haddin and Ricky Ponting put up a 70-run stand to wrest control with Australia. However, Australia soon were under the pump with Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh accounting for three wickets as Australia were soon at 190-5 from 41.2 overs.

Unperturbed by the fall of wickets around him, Ricky Ponting held fort at one end as he notched up an important century, a 118-ball 104 and with David Hussey contributing with a 26-ball unbeaten 38, Australia got to a respectable total of 260/6 from 50 overs.

Chasing 261 on a wicket which slowed down in the second half was not an easy task by any means. With the Australian bowlers in good form as well, the task at hand first up was to get the team off to a good start right at the beginning.

Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag did well at the start as they put up 44 for the first wicket before Sehwag fell to Watson. Tendulkar and Gautam Gambhir then steadied the chase with composed half-centuries as India got closer to the target.

However, in the middle overs, India pressed the panic button. A beauty from Shaun Tait got rid of Tendulkar, a mix-up resulting in the downfall of Gambhir, a full toss smacked straight to the mid-wicket by Kohli and Dhoni whipping it straight to Clarke saw India in a spot of bother at 187-5 from 37.3 overs.

In the middle were the duo of Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina, and with the former enjoying a purple patch, India still had some hope hinging on his shoulders. While Yuvraj Singh anchored the innings, Raina went on a hitting spree as India's chase was on right on track.

The pair went on to get India across the line in the end as Yuvraj Singh's patient 65-ball unbeaten 57 and Suresh Raina's 28-ball unbeaten 34 made the difference that booked India a spot in the semifinals as Australia were knocked out of the tournament.