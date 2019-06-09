×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cricket World Cup History: When India ended Australia's hopes at the 2011 World Cup

Shrey Gupta
ANALYST
Feature
74   //    09 Jun 2019, 10:50 IST

Australia v India - 2011 ICC World Cup Quarter-Final
Australia v India - 2011 ICC World Cup Quarter-Final

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will see India and Australia squaring off in match 14 of the tournament. India will be coming into this game at the back of a comfortable win against South Africa while Australia have two wins in two games and could give India a tough challenge.

As we gear up for the clash, we turn the clock back to revisit a classic encounter between the two teams during the 2011 World Cup.

The second quarterfinal of the 2011 World Cup features India and Australia squaring off at the Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. The defending champions, Australia were keen to continue their winning streak against India whereas India, on the other hand, had four wins from six games and were in some good form.

On winning the toss, Australian skipper Ricky Ponting elected to bat first and surprisingly, MS Dhoni handed Ravichandran Ashwin the new ball which did not work well for the hosts as Shane Watson and Brad Haddin got off to a great start and played out the new ball to put up a 40-run stand.

Yet, in the 10th over, Ashwin removed Watson, until Brad Haddin and Ricky Ponting put up a 70-run stand to wrest control with Australia. However, Australia soon were under the pump with Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh accounting for three wickets as Australia were soon at 190-5 from 41.2 overs.

Unperturbed by the fall of wickets around him, Ricky Ponting held fort at one end as he notched up an important century, a 118-ball 104 and with David Hussey contributing with a 26-ball unbeaten 38, Australia got to a respectable total of 260/6 from 50 overs.

Chasing 261 on a wicket which slowed down in the second half was not an easy task by any means. With the Australian bowlers in good form as well, the task at hand first up was to get the team off to a good start right at the beginning.

Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag did well at the start as they put up 44 for the first wicket before Sehwag fell to Watson. Tendulkar and Gautam Gambhir then steadied the chase with composed half-centuries as India got closer to the target.

However, in the middle overs, India pressed the panic button. A beauty from Shaun Tait got rid of Tendulkar, a mix-up resulting in the downfall of Gambhir, a full toss smacked straight to the mid-wicket by Kohli and Dhoni whipping it straight to Clarke saw India in a spot of bother at 187-5 from 37.3 overs.

Advertisement

In the middle were the duo of Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina, and with the former enjoying a purple patch, India still had some hope hinging on his shoulders. While Yuvraj Singh anchored the innings, Raina went on a hitting spree as India's chase was on right on track.

The pair went on to get India across the line in the end as Yuvraj Singh's patient 65-ball unbeaten 57 and Suresh Raina's 28-ball unbeaten 34 made the difference that booked India a spot in the semifinals as Australia were knocked out of the tournament.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Yuvraj Singh Iconic World Cup Moments
Advertisement
Cricket World Cup History: 5 best encounters between India and Australia in the history of the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: Top 5 run-scorers in the tournament
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: 3 unsung heroes in World Cup history 
RELATED STORY
All Time Cricket World Cup XI: Who made it to the team ?
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History - Captains with 'Highest Win Percentage'
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: Top 5 Batsmen with highest strike rate
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: 3 times the host nation won the tournament
RELATED STORY
Top Five Leading run scorers in Cricket World Cup History
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: 4 popular cricketers who never played a World Cup
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Leading wicket takers in Cricket World Cup history
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Yesterday
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Yesterday
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Today, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us