×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cricket World Cup Predictions: Who will stand where at the end?

Sujith M
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
641   //    24 May 2019, 09:02 IST

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

The wait will finally be over in less than a week as England take on South Africa in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup opener at The Oval on 30 May. Unlike the last few editions, this will be a 10-team round robin format where all the teams play against each other and the top four will qualify for the semifinals.

The hosts are clear favourites going into the tournament. However, India and Australia have an equally strong squad at their disposal. This is expected to be a closely fought World Cup and no team can be taken lightly. 

Without much ado, let’s have a look at where each team will stand at the end of the league stage.

#10 Afghanistan

Scotland v Afghanistan - One Day International
Scotland v Afghanistan - One Day International

Despite being the lowest ranked team in the tournament, Afghanistan have the ability to spring a surprise or two. They have a good bowling attack and a decent batting lineup to challenge any team in the tournament. Gulbadin Naib was appointed as the captain just weeks before the tournament, and it hasn’t gone down well with some of the players in the squad. Expect them to put up a fight but Afghanistan may have to contend with a 10th place finish. 

#9 Sri Lanka

Scotland v Sri Lanka - One Day International
Scotland v Sri Lanka - One Day International

Sri Lanka has done well in the previous tournaments but this World Cup is a lot different for the ‘Islanders’. Sri Lankan cricket is going through a bad phase at the moment and apart from the Test series win in South Africa, they struggled in every series they have played in the past year. Dimuth Karunaratne, who last played an ODI game in the 2015 World Cup, will lead the side, which lacks match-winners and also experience. They have won only one ODI out of the nine played in 2019.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team David Warner Virat Kohli
Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 batsmen who could be match-winners for their teams
RELATED STORY
ICC CWC 2019: 3 Teams who have breached the 400-run mark at the World Cup 
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 4 batsmen to watch out for
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Predicting 3 World Cup batting records that could be broken in this edition
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: India end Australia’s golden World Cup run in 2011 quarterfinal
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 players who can emerge as the Player of the Tournament
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Ponting’s crowning glory in the 2003 World Cup
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Highest ODI totals of all participating teams
RELATED STORY
2019 World Cup Schedule: Complete Time Table, Match Timings, Fixture Details of Cricket World Cup Fixtures
RELATED STORY
5 players who would be playing their last World Cup
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Varsity Matches 2019
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us