Cricketers of the Week: 2nd July – 9th July

Sterling performances across three different series this week.

@KrishSripada by Krishna Sripada Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jul 2017, 21:45 IST

Kohli screamed into the record books

The Women’s World Cup has picked up steam. Meanwhile, England have steamrolled a depleted South Africa to win the first Test of the series at Lord’s. There were plenty of performances that lit up the screen as usual, and cricket held its own even as Wimbledon is suffering from a little bit of a crisis with injuries claiming many players.

Here, we take a look at the top 5 performances of the week, that well, includes two of the Fab 4, who as usual have done fabulously.

#1 Virat Kohli

Mohammad Shami picked up 4/48 to flatten West Indies as India chased down a modest 206 in just 36.5 overs in the final ODI of their West Indies tour to win the ODI series 3-1. Virat Kohli entered the record books for the most centuries in chases with his 18th, overtaking none other than Sachin Tendulkar. Who knew someone would break one of Sachin’s ODI records at just 28.

Extra cover: What plagues the Indian Twenty20 Team?

The icing on the cake was that Virat is also now a frontrunner, as far as unbeaten second-innings centuries are concerned. He smashed a 115-ball 111 adding an unbeaten 122 with Dinesh Karthik, who did no harm to his chances with a brisk 52-ball 50. This was done after India lost Shikhar Dhawan in just the first over, before Rahane fell at 84 in the 19th over. The pace was exhilarating from then on. Oh, and Virat did his angry-man celebrations too!