5 cricketers who retired from the international game in 2021

Cricketers give their whole life to the game and retirement is definitely one of the toughest decisions to make.

We take a look at five players who called time on their international careers in 2021.

#1 Upul Tharanga, Sri Lanka

Tharanga... a gifted left-hander

A naturally gifted left-hander, Tharanga was capable of playing some delightful strokes. Also a handy wicketkeeper, Tharanga made his debut in 2005. Although he made a quiet start to his career, he repaid the faith of the selectors by amassing over 300 runs against England in five ODIs in 2006.

Tharanga played 31 Tests, 235 ODIs and 26 T20Is. He was most impactful in ODIs with 6951 runs in 235 matches at an average of 33.74 with 15 tons and 37 half centuries.

He was pivotal for Sri Lanka in the 2011 Cricket World Cup where they finished runners-up. The southpaw showed great maturity as he scored 325 runs in nine matches, including two centuries.

Tharanga also captained Sri Lanka between 2016 and 2018. On February 23, he announced his retirement on Twitter.

Upul Tharanga @upultharanga44 I have decided to retire from international cricket 🏏 I have decided to retire from international cricket 🏏 https://t.co/xTocDusW8A

#2 Dale Steyn, South Africa

Steyn finished as South Africa's highest wicket-taker in Test cricket

Fast bowler Steyn, who made his international debut in 2004, played 93 Tests, 125 ODIs and 47 T20Is in an illustrious career that spanned almost 16 years..

During his peak, Steyn dominated the top spot in the ICC Test rankings for a record 263 weeks between 2008 and 2014. His last international game was a T20I against Australia in Johannesburg in February 2020.

The quick finished as his country's highest wicket-taker in Tests with 439 scalps. He announced his retirement on August 31.

#3 Dwayne Bravo, West Indies

Bravo won three ICC trophies with the West Indies

One of the finest all-rounders in the shortest format, Bravo retired from the international game as West Indies bowed out of the 2021 T20 World Cup following a poor showing.

Known for deceiving the batsman with his slower ones, Bravo was also a handy explosive batsman down the order.

"To win three ICC trophies, two (T20 World Cup) with my captain (Daren Sammy) on the left here. One thing I am proud of is the era of cricketers we had, we were able to make a name for ourselves on the global stage and not only do that, but have silverware to show for it," he said.

Bravo, who played 40 Tests, 164 ODIs and 91 T20Is, retired on November 6.

#4 Thisara Perera, Sri Lanka

Perera called it quits on May 3

Perera made his international debut against India in December 2009 and was a regular in white-ball cricket with his hit-the-deck bowling and explosive hitting down the order.

Perera played six Tests, 166 ODIs and 84 T20Is in a 12-year international career. The all-rounder took 175 wickets and scored 2338 runs in ODIs and 51 wickets and 1204 runs in T20Is.

Winning the T20 World Cup in 2014 was easily the highlight of his career. He hit a 14-ball 23 not out as Sri Lanka beat India in the final in Dhaka.

Perera retired on May 3.

#5 Harbhajan Singh, India

Harbhajan was a match-winner for India

One of India's most successful off-spinners, Harbhajan made his Test debut in 1998. The Sardar played a key role in the 2001 home Test series win against Steve Waugh's Australia, snaring 32 wickets in three Tests and also becoming the first Indian to take a Test hat-trick.

He was an important player for India across formats and was an integral part of India's triumphs in the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 Cricket World Cup.

Harbhajan finished with 417 wickets in 103 Tests, 269 wickets in 236 ODIs and 25 scalps in 28 T20Is. He also scored two Test centuries.

Harbhajan announced his retirement on December 24.

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh

My heartfelt thank you 🙏 Grateful . All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable.My heartfelt thank you 🙏 Grateful . youtu.be/9Xn0oAeJ7v8 All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable.My heartfelt thank you 🙏 Grateful .youtu.be/9Xn0oAeJ7v8

Edited by Sanjay Rajan