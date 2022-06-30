Cricketers who scored a Century in each match of a Test Series

Going into a Test series, every batsman dreams of scoring a century and making consistent runs. Scoring a century, while not an easy feat, is not an uncommon sight in Test cricket, especially in a series that stretches for three or four matches. However, smashing a ton in each match of the series is a rare achievement.

Here's a look at these special achievers who displayed magnificent consistency to smash a century in each match of a Test series.

1. Ken Barrington

Englishman Ken Barrington was the first batsman to achieve this feat in Test cricket when he hit three hundreds in three games against visitors Pakistan in 1967. His first century of the series came in London, the second in Nottingham, following which he returned to London to rack up another century.

Batting at No. 3, displayed top class consistency to end the series as the highest run scorer, thereby helping his side win the three-match series 2-0.

Barrington was a key figure for his county and later England in the 1960s and ended a sensational career with close to 7000 runs in 82 Tests at an unbelievable average of almost 59.

2. Shoaib Mohammad

In the 1990 home series against New Zealand, Pakistani opener Shoaib Mohammad scored 507 runs, more than twice what the second-highest scorer made. He kicked off the proceedings with a double century in Karachi and followed it up with centuries in Lahore and Faisalabad, ensuring a 3-0 win for his country.

Mohammad earned 45 Test caps and scored 2705 runs, including seven centuries. He was an excellent fielder and has served as a talent scout for the PCB post his retirement. He was also associated with the national team in the capacity of fielding coach.

3. Matthew Hayden

Hayden's contibutions made it tough for the Proteas to come back into the game.

In the 2001-2002 season, the Proteas toured Australia for a three-match Test rubber, one which was eventually dominated by opener Matthew Hayden. The southpaw amassed 429 runs, which included tons in all three games.

Hayden’s stellar run, along with fellow opener Justin Langer’s useful runs helped the mighty Aussies post massive scores which put the visitors under a lot of pressure. Hayden first made a century at the Adelaide Oval, following which he made tons in Melbourne and Sydney. South Africa went down 3-0 in the series.

Hayden was a destructive batsman who intimated bowlers with his wide range of shots. He ended with 15066 runs in the international circuit having featured in 103 Tests, 161 ODIs and nine T20Is.

4. Jacques Kallis

Kallis was the first batter to hit centuries in all matches of a four-Test series.

Against West Indies in 2003-04, legendary South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis was in unbelievable form. Kallis racked up a century in each of the four Tests to end the series with a mammoth tally of 712 runs at a staggering average of 178 to ensure a 3-0 defeat for the visitors from the Caribbean.

Kallis was one of the best players to have graced the game and tormented the opposition with both bat and ball. He represented South Africa in 166 Tests and 328 ODIs, making 13289 and 11579 repectively. Kallis also took 577 wickets in international cricket, before calling it a day in July 2014.

5. Mohammad Yousuf

Yousuf scored 665 runs in the series against the West-Indies.

A couple of years after Kallis' assault, West Indies faced similar agony, this time on the shores of Pakistan, courtesy of the bat of Mohammad Yousuf. Batting at No. 4, Yousuf compiled a century in each of the three matches to end the series with 665 runs and Pakistan went on to win the series 2-0. His first century of the series came in Lahore and the other two in Multan and Karachi respectively.

Yousuf, an elegant batsman played 90 Test matches for his nation, making 7530 runs, which included 24 centuries. He also featured in 288 ODIs, adding another 9720 runs at an average of 41.72.

6. Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor had a fine series against the West-Indies in 2013-14.

A third feature on the wrong side of this list says a lot about the love of batsmen for the West Indian bowling attack. This time around, it was Ross Taylor who made centuries in three consecutive Tests in 2013-14.

Taylor first made a century in Dunedin and followed it up with tons in Wellington and Hamilton. Taylor had a prolific series in which he scored 495 runs which helped the Kiwis beat the visitors 2-0, with the Dunedin Test ending in a draw.

Ross Taylor @RossLTaylor Today I'm announcing my retirement from international cricket at the conclusion of the home summer, two more tests against Bangladesh, and six odi’s against Australia & the Netherlands. Thank you for 17 years of incredible support. It’s been an honour to represent my country #234 Today I'm announcing my retirement from international cricket at the conclusion of the home summer, two more tests against Bangladesh, and six odi’s against Australia & the Netherlands. Thank you for 17 years of incredible support. It’s been an honour to represent my country #234 https://t.co/OTy1rsxkYp

Taylor retired from all forms of the game in 2022 after having represented the Black caps in 112 Tests, 236 ODIs and 102 T20Is. Taylor has featured in most international games and scored the most runs for a New Zealand cricketer.

7. Steve Smith

Steve Smith led from the front, making 769 runs in the series against India

Modern day legend Steve Smith is arguably the best Test batter in today’s times, boasting an average of close to 60 in the game’s traditional format. In the 2014-15 home series against India, Steve Smith smashed a century in all four Tests which were held in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney respectively. Three of those tons came as the captain of the side and his tally of 769 runs helped the Aussies beat India 2-0.

Having started as a leg-spinning all-rounder, Steve Smith has emerged as one of the best batsmen of the modern era. He has played in 86 Tests for Australia, making over 8000 runs at a phenomenal average of 59.78 and in his prime, Steve Smith was a century-making machine.

8. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's heroics in the series led India to it's first away whitewash.

Any list of batting accolades is incomplete without Virat Kohli featuring in it. During his purple patch in 2017, the then-Indian captain produced three centuries against Sri-Lanka in a home Test series.

The former Indian captain had a prolific series, scoring 610 runs in just five innings at a staggering average of 152.50. He kicked off the series with a century in Kolkata and followed it up with a double century each in Nagpur and Delhi. India won the Nagpur Test while the Kolkata and Delhi Tests ended in draws.

Kohli continues to be one of the mainstays of the Indian Test team, having compiled more than 8000 runs in the 101 Tests that he has featured in. At his best, Virat Kohli ensured that the word 'century' was synonymous with his name.

9. Daryl Mitchell

Daryl Mitchell turned out to be New Zealand's saviour in the series.

Kiwi batting all-rounder Daryl Mitchell compiled three tons in as many games against England in 2022. Each century came as part of a rescue act after his team was left reeling by the hosts.

Interestingly, Mitchell could make it to the playing XI for the first Test because incumbent batter Henry Nicholls was infected with Covid-19. However, Mitchell made full use of the opportunity to rack up runs and set a record for the most runs by a Kiwi batsman in a Test series against England.

ICC @ICC



The best Test series with the bat against England in A Daryl Mitchell masterclassThe best Test series with the bat against England in @BLACKCAPS history A Daryl Mitchell masterclass 👏The best Test series with the bat against England in @BLACKCAPS history 🇳🇿 https://t.co/1lszgvt19J

Mitchell has played just 12 Test matches so far and already has four centuries to his name. There's no doubt that going forward he will be an important part of the New Zealand side.

