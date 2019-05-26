CWC 2019: 3 best death bowlers in the tournament

A good bowling attack will play a key role in a team's triumph at the 2019 World Cup

In a few days time, the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will be the focus of attention as the world gets ready to witness some exciting cricketing action for the span of the next two months in England. This edition is expected to be one of the most fiercely competed tournaments in the history of the World Cups given its dynamic format and very little that separates each of the team.

In recent times there has been quite a talk about the imbalance between bat and ball in ODI cricket. And looking at the trend at the ICC tournaments, it won't be any surprise if the bat once again has a greater role to play with some high scoring games for the major part of the CWC 2019. It is in such scenarios that the teams with better bowling attacks will emerge out as the certain contenders to grab their hands on the silverware in the final battle at Lord's.

It is no wonder why teams having the best bowling attack go far in such tournaments as they not only curtail runs but also pick wickets at crucial junctures preventing oppositions from posting totals which is beyond their chasing limit.

Here's a look at 3 best death bowlers who can be a real threat to the opposition:

#3. Jofra Archer (England)

Archer will lead England's pace attack at the CWC 2019

The England pace bowler who has been fast-tracked into England's World Cup squad, Jofra Archer has a lot to offer in all the three departments of the game. A real athlete in all sense, Archer has impressed with his skills in the T20 leagues around the world.

His ability to bowl quick and clock above 90mph on most occasions became a certain factor for him to be named in the World Cup squad for the host nation. He's often been seen taking up the tough challenge of bowling in the death and so far he has excelled with flying colours being a valuable asset for any team that he has featured for.

He does lack experience of bowling in ODI cricket but still instills confidence despite very little that has been seen of him at the International level. His pin-point accuracy to bowl yorkers is what makes him a real threat at the later stages of the game. His execution, especially in the death, seldom goes haywire which calls as a prime attribute for a death specialist.

