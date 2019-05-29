×
World Cup 2019: 3 reasons why England are unlikely to win the World Cup

Kartik Bansal
ANALYST
Feature
1.36K   //    29 May 2019, 09:57 IST

Can England claim their first World Cup win?
Can England claim their first World Cup win?

The 12th edition of cricket's biggest sporting event, the Cricket World Cup 2019 will kick-start with hosts England locking horns with South Africa on May 30th, the opening day of the tournament. A 10-team tournament, which is reckoned to be the best format for such global events amidst a lot of debate, is expected to produce some exciting cricket over the course of next six to seven weeks.

At the start of a World event, there is always a case for predictions and estimations about certain teams which are expected to do well in the edition. In the build-up to this tournament, one such team which can be banked heavily upon as the sure contenders to lift the trophy, are the hosts England.

This is courtesy of their splendid run of play in the past couple of years in ODI cricket that has seen them being rated highly in the international circuit. Additionally, the fact that they are hosting the tournament certainly gives them a slight edge over the other teams in terms of better acclimatization to the conditions and the assurance of the kind of surface that one can expect.

However, at the same time, playing at home might pose some different challenges.

Here we discuss three reasons why England might not win the World Cup 2019 despite them going in as the favorites for the tournament.

#3 Ineffectual bowling attack

Archer brings skills but with inexperience
Archer brings skills but with inexperience

England's success in white-ball cricket in the past few years can been attributed to their power-packed batting lineup and the depth that they possess in the batting unit. The English team has been consistent in posting mammoth scores, even in excess of 400 at times. The two highest scores in ODI cricket are to England's credit in the last two years.

However, while the batting unit has pulverized the opposition bowling, the England bowlers have also conceded equally high scores on regular basis that is certainly a matter of concern. The lack of a genuine fast-bowler, seemingly taken care of by the arrival of Jofra Archer, has found them wanting against some top-notch batting oppositions.

Even with Archer in the pace department, the likes of Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and Tom Curran have been a tad expensive and will need to curb the run flow while Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid have not enjoyed the best of outings in the recent past

While Archer's inclusion does add bite to the attack, he is relatively inexperienced in big-match situations and England will still need support from other bowlers to deliver for them.

Also read - Biggest world cup win

