World Cup 2019: Bangladesh Release Away Kit With India Expected To Follow Suit In The Coming Days

Masrafe Mortaza models Bangladesh's home and away World Cup kits.

One of the biggest pieces news that broke out before the coveted ICC World Cup 2019 gets underway was that of the foray of an away kit for the first time in the cricket arena. In a bid to do away with the pertinent confusion caused when teams with similar colors take on each other, the International Cricket Council announced that seven countries would need to partake in the need to come out with secondary kits.

And Bangladesh have become the first country to come out with their away colors with a kit that is in complete contrast to their traditional colors as released by the BCB on Twitter. As opposed to the green and red which is embedded in their home shirts, the away shirt has made an advent with a fully red design. The shirt prominently features red throughout it with just the slight shades of green at the front and on the sleeves along with the word Bangladesh written right in the middle in white. The kit also has included in its patterns and designs as the country take a completely different approach for the new design.

Bangladesh were required to come out with this latest kit owing to them sharing identical colors with South Africa and Pakistan. The side will be wearing the all red kit in all matches against these countries where they’ve been classified as the away side.

This is not the first time though that Bangladesh have had to revamp their kit for the World Cup. Earlier releasing an all green kit as the home kit, the release had come under heavy backlash with the colors being considered too similar to those of Pakistan’s. with heavy tensions between the two countries, the kit developers were forced to recall back the initial release and rework the design to include the usual red and green color patterns and shades in the subsequent unveiling.

With Bangladesh having released their away kit, other countries are expected to unveil their secondary kits in the upcoming days as well. As has been reported, the Indian cricket side will be coming with an orange-dominated kit with an announcement likely before the first match of the tournament begins.

It is being speculated that the Indian side along with Nike will be indulging in designing the new kit based on hues of dark blue and orange with the back completely embedded in a bright orange shade. The kit is being heavily awaited by Indian supporters who are eager to get an eye on a shirt which has till now never been worn by an Indian side in the cricketing fraternity. The Indian side will need to wear these colors against the host nation England, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan where they’ve been clubbed as the away side.

Divulging in guidelines similar to those that are in place in the world of football, cricket’s governing body came up with the latest development in a bid to avoid confusion among viewers on television and make for a comfortable broadcast experience.

Only three sides need not come out with an away kit with hosts England having the opportunity of wearing their home colors by the virtue of being the home side. New Zealand (black) and Australia (yellow) are also among the sides who can wear their home kit in all their matches owing to having distinctive colors constitute their shirts.

