CWC 2019: England reveal their official World Cup kit

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 30 // 22 May 2019, 21:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jofra Archer wearing the new England jersey

What's the story?

The hosts of the ICC World Cup 2019, England, have finally revealed their official kit for the upcoming event. English players used to don red and blue jerseys, however, the design and color combination of the new kit is believed to be inspired by the 1992 jersey.

England sported a Prussian blue look at the 2015 World Cup but this time they have lightened the shade of the jersey.

The background

England have made it to the finals of the World Cup thrice, with their first two appearances coming in 1979 and 1987. During those periods, there were no colored jerseys and all the players wore the traditional white outfits.

England's next appearance in the final of a World Cup came in 1992, where they wore a jersey similar to the one they will sport at the upcoming tournament.

The heart of the matter

ECB launched their official World Cup kit on their social media handles with a promotional video featuring the entire team.

England, who will host the 2019 World Cup, have been brilliant in ODIs of late and they will want to carry that form into the marquee event. Their kit reveal comes on the back of their squad announcement which they had done yesterday.

England's Final World Cup Squad: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Also Read - ICC 2019 World Cup: Predicted Strongest Playing XI for England

Advertisement

What's next?

England have tried every shade of blue at previous World Cups but never managed to capture the trophy. Will 2019 finally be their year? Only time will tell.

The home side will open their campaign against South Africa on 30th May.