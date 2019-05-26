×
CWC 2019: Four players who might score their first double century in this tournament 

Fambeat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.37K   //    26 May 2019, 11:20 IST

Rohit Sharma has three double centuries in ODIs
Rohit Sharma has three double centuries in ODIs

Scoring a century is a great achievement but scoring a double century is even more special. It is an even more incredible achievement if it is done in One Day Internationals. Fans and critics had to wait 39 years to witness the first double century in ODI history.

Sachin Tendulkar became the first double centurion in ODI history when he scored 200 versus South Africa in 2010. Since then, five more players have scored double centuries in ODIs while Rohit Sharma has done it three times.

While it is still a great achievement to score 200 in ODIs, it is not very uncommon now. There are batsmen who have the ability to score a double century but they have failed to do it till now. It won't be a surprise if they score their maiden ODI double century in the 2019 World Cup. So let us look at some of the players who can bring up their first 200+ score in the upcoming event.

#1 David Warner

David Warner
David Warner

David Warner is one of the most destructive batsmen in the world. The Australian superstar has the ability to just take the game from the opposition at the start of the innings. If Warner can bat until the end, he can easily score a double century.

The Australian has scored 14 centuries in his ODI career with his highest score being 179. The left-handed batsman seemed to be in a rich vein of form in the Indian Premier League. If he can continue this form going into the World Cup, he can score his first double century.

The defending champions have a good batting line up but they would want Warner to provide them a good start. They would be hoping that the left-handed batsman can get some big scores on the board to help his team.



1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team David Warner Virat Kohli ODI Cricket 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
