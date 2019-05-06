CWC 2019: Four reasons why India stand a strong chance of lifting the trophy

Sanchit Grover FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.15K // 06 May 2019, 13:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

New Zealand v India - ODI Game 2

Every cricket enthusiast around the globe is geared up to witness the majestic Cricket World Cup which set to take place in England and Wales. The stage is set for the swashbuckling cricketers to put their stamp on history simply because winning a world cup is something every young aspiring cricketer always dreams of.

When it comes to the biggest laurels in the world of cricket then the world cup's position at the top of the pantheon is simply untouchable. England and Wales are set to host the 12th edition of ICC Cricket World Cup with the teams set to turn up the intensity as the preparations for the tournament commence.

With a tournament as big as the World Cup, there ought to be some early favourites. While every list might have a different name on top, there is one particular unit that will surely be considered as one of the hot favourites to lift the trophy and that is the subcontinent giant - team India.

The Men In Blue have been a dominant force and stand a very good chance to bring the trophy home courtesy of their potential and proven deeds. Here we list down 4 reasons why team India stand a strong chance of winning the ICC World Cup this year:

#4 History in England

England v India: Final - ICC Champions Trophy

The Men in Blue travel to England with a mission and that is to win the cup and announce themselves as the best ODI side in the world.

India has a decent history when it comes to ICC tournaments and what catches our attention here is that they do possess an attractive record in ICC tournaments hosted in England.

Virat Kohli and company will draw great amount of inspiration from the fact that India won their first ever World Cup on English soil and the they famously lifted the ICC Champions trophy back in 2013 when they defeated hosts, England in the final, followed by another appearance in the finals in 2017.

Their great history in England will certainly cheer many Indian cricket fans, who will hope that their side adds yet another ICC trophy to their cabinet.

1 / 4 NEXT