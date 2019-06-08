World Cup 2019, India vs Australia: 3 players who can win the game for India

Virat Kohli will be itching to hit the straps against Australia

India's World Cup 2019 campaign got off to a positive start with a clinical six-wicket win against South Africa on Wednesday and for their next game, the Virat Kohli-led side will travel to London to face Australia at The Oval on Sunday.

Aaron Finch's men have enjoyed two consecutive victories in their campaign thus far, a comfortable seven-wicket win over Afghanistan followed by a tense 15-run victory against West Indies.

India appears to be favorites to win this tie as Australia still battle with inexperience in their lineup. Virat Kohli's men will look to carry on from where they left at the Rose Bowl in Southampton and continue their winning run, while the defending champions will be eyeing a hat-trick of victories with a win from this game.

While India does not enjoy a great World Cup record with only three wins from 11 matches against Australia, the 'Men in Blue' have eight wins from 13 matches since the last two years and this encounter could prove to be a mouth-watering affair.

In light of this encounter, here are three players who will hold the key for India.

#1 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli is undoubtedly the first name on this list. The world's number one batsman in One Day Internationals has proved his consistency time and time again. Kohli is a proven match-winner who can take any game by the scruff of its neck and tilt it in India's favour. In short, Australia cannot rest easy until the man from Delhi has been dismissed.

Kohli averages 57.87 from the past year with 463 runs from eight matches against Australia, including three centuries as well. With a rare failure in India's opening game against South Africa, Kohli will be hoping to put up a match-winning performance against Australia.

#2 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma won the game for his team almost single-handedly against South Africa in their first match of the tournament and will be hoping for more of the same against Australia on Sunday. Sharma is a dangerous batsman in white ball cricket and is someone who can take the game away with his aggressive style of play.

As long as Sharma remains at the crease, Mitchell Starc and Co. will have to work extra hard and his unbeaten 122 against the South Africans will give him some much-needed confidence which he is certain to carry forward into this game.

With Sharma proving to be a good player of the short balls with a good control over his hook and pull shots, Australia's tactics might have to differ to the opener and with him averaging close to 50 against the Australians, he will hold the aces for India.

#3 Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal will hold the key in the middle overs for India

Yuzvendra Chahal had a brilliant World Cup debut as he spun out South Africa in India's first match of the tournament at The Rose Bowl. The Haryana-based leg-spinner ended the match with figures of 4-51 and will be looking forward to proving his worth against a strong Australian batting unit.

Most Australian batsmen are not known to be good players of spin apart from David Warner and Steve Smith and they will face a stern challenge against Chahal on Sunday. The tweaker is a smart cricketer and can get into the heads of his opponents.

He is likely to be India's trump card while bowling to Australia with 13 wickets from six matches while bowling against the defending champions of the World Cup.