×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019, India vs Australia: 3 players who can win the game for India

Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
206   //    08 Jun 2019, 14:20 IST

Virat Kohli will be itching to hit the straps against Australia
Virat Kohli will be itching to hit the straps against Australia

India's World Cup 2019 campaign got off to a positive start with a clinical six-wicket win against South Africa on Wednesday and for their next game, the Virat Kohli-led side will travel to London to face Australia at The Oval on Sunday.

Aaron Finch's men have enjoyed two consecutive victories in their campaign thus far, a comfortable seven-wicket win over Afghanistan followed by a tense 15-run victory against West Indies.

India appears to be favorites to win this tie as Australia still battle with inexperience in their lineup. Virat Kohli's men will look to carry on from where they left at the Rose Bowl in Southampton and continue their winning run, while the defending champions will be eyeing a hat-trick of victories with a win from this game.

While India does not enjoy a great World Cup record with only three wins from 11 matches against Australia, the 'Men in Blue' have eight wins from 13 matches since the last two years and this encounter could prove to be a mouth-watering affair.

In light of this encounter, here are three players who will hold the key for India.

#1 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli is undoubtedly the first name on this list. The world's number one batsman in One Day Internationals has proved his consistency time and time again. Kohli is a proven match-winner who can take any game by the scruff of its neck and tilt it in India's favour. In short, Australia cannot rest easy until the man from Delhi has been dismissed.

Kohli averages 57.87 from the past year with 463 runs from eight matches against Australia, including three centuries as well. With a rare failure in India's opening game against South Africa, Kohli will be hoping to put up a match-winning performance against Australia.

#2 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma
Advertisement

Rohit Sharma won the game for his team almost single-handedly against South Africa in their first match of the tournament and will be hoping for more of the same against Australia on Sunday. Sharma is a dangerous batsman in white ball cricket and is someone who can take the game away with his aggressive style of play.

As long as Sharma remains at the crease, Mitchell Starc and Co. will have to work extra hard and his unbeaten 122 against the South Africans will give him some much-needed confidence which he is certain to carry forward into this game.

With Sharma proving to be a good player of the short balls with a good control over his hook and pull shots, Australia's tactics might have to differ to the opener and with him averaging close to 50 against the Australians, he will hold the aces for India.

#3 Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal will hold the key in the middle overs for India
Chahal will hold the key in the middle overs for India

Yuzvendra Chahal had a brilliant World Cup debut as he spun out South Africa in India's first match of the tournament at The Rose Bowl. The Haryana-based leg-spinner ended the match with figures of 4-51 and will be looking forward to proving his worth against a strong Australian batting unit.

Most Australian batsmen are not known to be good players of spin apart from David Warner and Steve Smith and they will face a stern challenge against Chahal on Sunday. The tweaker is a smart cricketer and can get into the heads of his opponents.

He is likely to be India's trump card while bowling to Australia with 13 wickets from six matches while bowling against the defending champions of the World Cup.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli BCCI The Oval Stadium 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
Advertisement
Cricket World Cup History: 5 best encounters between India and Australia in the history of the World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 14, India vs Australia Preview, Predicted XI, Weather Report, Head-to-Head Stats, Pitch Report & Live Streaming
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Top 5 players who can be the leading run scorers
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: 3 key points from the ODI series
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Three opponents New Zealand might struggle to beat
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Top 3 batting performances during the warm-up games
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 players who can help Australia defend the title 
RELATED STORY
#CWC19 Videos - India v Australia Preview & Predictions: Can India End Australia's Unbeaten Streak?
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 unanswered questions for India as they head into the tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Five tournament records that are likely to be broken
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Yesterday
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12
ENG 56/0 (8.2 ov)
BAN
LIVE
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl.
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Today, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us