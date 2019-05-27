CWC 2019: Seven players whose debut World Cup might be their last World Cup

The man with the golden arm - Kedar Jadhav

World Cup is one of the biggest tournaments in World cricket. Representing their country in a World Cup is the dream of every cricketer. While some players are lucky enough to get this opportunity early in their career, some have to wait for this opportunity for a long time.

Players who make their debuts in their late 20s aren't seen as long term prospects. They are rather considered to be a stop gap arrangement and are kept in the side only till the team finds a younger option. Thus, despite good performances, the careers of these players come to a premature end.

There are a lot of players playing in this edition of the World Cup, who are playing their debut World Cup but might not feature in the 2023 Cricket World Cup. Here are seven such players whose debut World Cup might end up being their last World Cup.

#7 Usman Khawaja

Usman Khawaja made it to the Australian World Cup squad because of some good performances in the series preceding the World Cup, against India and Pakistan.

However, Australia has a good breed of young batsmen rising the ranks and thus it is highly improbable that Khawaja will be persisted after the World Cup. The thing that might go against Khawaja might be his poor fitness standards.

#6 Colin de Grandhomme

Colin de Grandhomme has emerged as a finisher for New Zealand. Grandhomme, who represented Zimbabwe in the Under-19 World Cup before moving to New Zealand, has played some explosive innings for the Kiwis.

De Grandhomme boasts a strike-rate of 110.47 in ODIs and is also a more than useful bowler. But de Grandhomme hasn't been consistent enough and being 32, his career might not last too long.

