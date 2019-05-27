CWC 2019: The oldest player in each team

ICC World Cup 2019 will begin on May 30, 2019

We are less than a week away from the 12th edition of ICC Cricket World Cup. With a change in format and reduction in the number of teams, the upcoming edition of World Cup might be the most exciting tournament in the history of the World Cup.

The host England will enter the tournament as favorites along with India. While the defending champions, Australia will look to defend their title successfully. Teams like Afghanistan and Bangladesh are no pushovers in this edition. Since the results of every single game can change the context of the top four, no opposition or match can be taken for granted in this World Cup.

With 15 players in the squads of each team, let us look at the oldest players in each of the ten teams.

#10 Liam Plunkett (England)

DOB - April 6, 1985

Age - 34

Liam Plunkett

Ever since the 2015 World Cup, Liam Plunkett is the go-to player for Eoin Morgan during the crunch situations in the ODIs for England. Plunkett's back of the length strategy and his wily slow cutters makes him one of the best bowlers in the middle-overs (11-40).

The 34-year old fast bowler is almost nearing the end of prime stages of his career. With his pace taking a hit in the last 18 months, this year's World Cup might be the final tournament for the speedster in England shirt. Besides, the emergence of Jofra Archer and Tom Curran might force England to left out Plunkett at the end of the World Cup.

In the warm-up match against Australia, Plunkett used his experience to perfection by claiming four wickets in his nine overs. Plunkett's strength of picking up wickets in the middle-overs will play a significant role in England's success at the World Cup.

#9 Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan)

DOB - January 1, 1985

Age - 34

Mohammad Nabi

Mohammed Nabi is one of the principal architects behind the incredible success journey of Afghanistan. The all-rounder from Afghanistan is now one of the key figures in the T20 world. He has T20 stints with almost all of the existing T20 leagues around the world.

With 112 ODIs, Nabi is the most experienced player in the Afghanistan squad. Hence, the experience of the 34-year old all-rounder will be crucial for Afghanistan's success at the World Cup.

Even in the warm-up match against Pakistan, Nabi picked up three vital wickets and scored crucial 34 runs with the bat. His all-round heroics helped Afghanistan to script a memorable victory.

