×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

CWC 2019: The oldest player in each team

Suyambu Lingam
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
27 May 2019, 10:46 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 will begin on May 30, 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 will begin on May 30, 2019

We are less than a week away from the 12th edition of ICC Cricket World Cup. With a change in format and reduction in the number of teams, the upcoming edition of World Cup might be the most exciting tournament in the history of the World Cup.

The host England will enter the tournament as favorites along with India. While the defending champions, Australia will look to defend their title successfully. Teams like Afghanistan and Bangladesh are no pushovers in this edition. Since the results of every single game can change the context of the top four, no opposition or match can be taken for granted in this World Cup. 

With 15 players in the squads of each team, let us look at the oldest players in each of the ten teams.

#10 Liam Plunkett (England)

DOB - April 6, 1985

Age - 34

Liam Plunkett
Liam Plunkett

Ever since the 2015 World Cup, Liam Plunkett is the go-to player for Eoin Morgan during the crunch situations in the ODIs for England. Plunkett's back of the length strategy and his wily slow cutters makes him one of the best bowlers in the middle-overs (11-40).

The 34-year old fast bowler is almost nearing the end of prime stages of his career. With his pace taking a hit in the last 18 months, this year's World Cup might be the final tournament for the speedster in England shirt. Besides, the emergence of Jofra Archer and Tom Curran might force England to left out Plunkett at the end of the World Cup.

In the warm-up match against Australia, Plunkett used his experience to perfection by claiming four wickets in his nine overs. Plunkett's strength of picking up wickets in the middle-overs will play a significant role in England's success at the World Cup.

Advertisement

#9 Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan)

DOB - January 1, 1985

Age - 34

Mohammad Nabi
Mohammad Nabi

Mohammed Nabi is one of the principal architects behind the incredible success journey of Afghanistan. The all-rounder from Afghanistan is now one of the key figures in the T20 world. He has T20 stints with almost all of the existing T20 leagues around the world.

With 112 ODIs, Nabi is the most experienced player in the Afghanistan squad. Hence, the experience of the 34-year old all-rounder will be crucial for Afghanistan's success at the World Cup. 

Even in the warm-up match against Pakistan, Nabi picked up three vital wickets and scored crucial 34 runs with the bat. His all-round heroics helped Afghanistan to script a memorable victory.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Chris Gayle 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
Advertisement
CWC 2019: Ranking the best finisher of each team
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: 3 best death bowlers in the tournament
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 5 bold predictions for the showpiece event 
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019: The X-Factor for each  team in the tournament
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: The youngest and oldest player from each team 
RELATED STORY
ICC CWC 2019: 5 batsmen most likely to be the highest individual run scorer in the tournament
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Predicting where each team will finish in the points table
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Five Indian cricketers and their English equivalents
RELATED STORY
CWC History: Four matches that resulted in a tie
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Top-4 teams with the Highest Win to Loss ratio since the 2015 CWC
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
ODI World Cup
Varsity Matches 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us