CWC History: India’s 2011 World Cup winners - Where are they now?

India won the 2011 World Cup defeating Sri Lanka by 6 wickets

We are only a week away from the blockbuster cricketing event - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The hosts will kick off the campaign against South Africa at The Oval on June 30.

Travelling eight years back in time, India lifted their second ODI World Cup at the Eden Gardens as MS Dhoni & Co. beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in the final on 2 April 2011. It was a complete performance by the hosts who played some sublime cricket throughout the tournament.

Indian had some high profile names in the squad and the expectations were high as it was touted to be the last World Cup for the ‘little master’. India left no stones unturned and emerged victorious in the tournament.

Eight years have since passed and here we take a look at the 2011 World Cup-winning XI and see where they are currently.

Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag

Sachin Tendulkar was the second highest run-scorer of the tournament with 482 runs in 9 innings

Sachin Tendulkar lifted his first World Cup in the sixth and final attempt. Having made his debut for India in 1989, the legendary batsman played the game for almost 24 years at the highest level. Sachin Tendulkar broke numerous records throughout his professional career.

Tendulkar retired from ODIs in December 2012 and later quit T20s in October 2013. He retired from all forms of cricket by the end of 2013. He then ventured into ISL and PBL as a franchise owner. He is also a mentor for Mumbai Indians in IPL.

One of the most belligerent opening batsmen Indian cricket has ever produced, Virender Sehwag went on to dominate the game for almost a decade. The Delhi opener amassed more than 8000 runs in both ODIs and Tests.

He finally hung up his boot in 2015. He acted as a mentor for Kings XI Punjab in IPL for three years (2016-2018). Sehwag hasn’t ventured into a full-time commentator role yet and return as a coach in the near future also cannot be ruled out.

