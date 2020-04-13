Dale Steyn names the five best batsmen he has played against

The list mentions two batsmen from India and one each from England, Australia and West Indies.

Interestingly, all five batsmen have captained their respective countries at least once in their careers.

Dale Steyn listed out the best batsmen who he found tough to negotiate

South Africa speedster Dale Steyn has listed out the best batsmen he's ever played against in his career. The cricketer named five former captains of their national sides- Ricky Ponting, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Chris Gayle and Kevin Pietersen.

In a Question and Answer session with fans on Twitter on the 12th of April, Steyn was asked to name the best batsman he had ever played against. The fast bowler named five legends of the game, although the question asked for only one name.

"Best batsman you’ve ever played against?"

"They all good ey! Ponting was prime, Sachin was a wall, Dravid, Gayle, KP, they were all so good!"

Dale Steyn has had a prolific Proteas career so far. In 93 Tests, he claimed 439 wickets at a phenomenal average of 22.95, before announcing his retirement in 2019. In limited-overs cricket, he has a combined tally of 260 wickets in 172 matches. A prolific international career spread over 16 years has put him in good stead for a place as one of the greatest bowlers in cricket history.

However, many experts believe that Steyn has stretched an impending retirement too far for anyone's liking. Steyn was quite vocal about his desire to represent South Africa in the T20 WC scheduled for October in Australia, but things took an interesting turn when he was dropped from the list of contracted cricketers last month by Cricket South Africa.

With cricketing events coming to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak, Steyn has been left hanging as far as his international career is concerned.