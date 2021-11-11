Daryl Mitchell - From makeshift opener to match-winner

Prior to the T20 World Cup 2021, Daryl Mitchell had never opened in the T20 format – for New Zealand or for any of his club teams. He was the designated finisher along with James Neesham, and was the best finisher in the Super Smash - New Zealand’s domestic T20 tournament.

The only reason he was promoted to the opening slot was because Tim Siefert joined the New Zealand bubble late, after being with the KKR group in the IPL. And it has been a masterstroke for New Zealand.

T20 is a highly strategic game. One where matchups are incredibly more important than in the other two formats. Teams come prepared with the kind of bowlers they would be looking to bowl to which batsmen. And when there’s a radical change like this – i.e. Mitchell opening for the first time ever – teams can be put off.

In the group stages, he had scores of 27, 49, 13 and 19. Though it may look like a rather unremarkable run, he provided New Zealand with a solid start every single time – giving the likes of Kane Williamson and Devon Conway the impetus to build upon. He is not just the leading run-scorer for New Zealand in the tournament, but also scored them at a remarkable strike rate of 140.71. Only Neesham has scored runs at a faster rate for NZ.

The magnum opus in the semis

And when it mattered the most, he delivered his magnum opus. The target of 167 was always going to be tricky, especially given the stakes of a tournament semifinal. England's Chris Woakes bowled a classic Test match spell first up, removing New Zealand’s two premier batters – Martin Guptill and Williamson – in quick succession.

Mitchell was joined by Conway, who started rebuilding the innings, albeit in nervy fashion. Conway inched his way to 46 from 38 balls, while Mitchell at the other end struggled with his timing. He had a fair share of mis-hits and slogs that went nowhere. When Conway was dismissed, Mitchell was on 37 of 32 balls, and the team needed 72 from 38 balls.

Daryl Mitchell - innings of a lifetime

Things didn’t get any better until the arrival of Neesham. Chris Jordan bowled the 17th over – one with enough drama to put the Hollywood Guilds to shame. A 23-run over opened the floodgates. Mitchell appeared to have regained his confidence and swagger. He was back in his elements now – looking to finish a match.

With Neesham gone, and 20 needed of 12 balls, things were now under New Zealand and Mitchell's control. Two huge sixes and a four later, the Black Caps were into the final with six balls to spare. And they had found a hero from the unlikeliest of sources. A batsman who was never supposed to be an opener. A batsman who was supposed to be a bits and pieces player, and not the main event. Daryl Mitchell (72 not out, 47b).

And just like that, the unassuming New Zealand side reached its third consecutive ICC tournament final. Bereft of any T20 superstars or magicians, this well-oiled unit has grafted its way – just one step away from T20I supremacy.

