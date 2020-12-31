David Warner certain for Sydney Test, not sure about Will Pucovski: Adam Gilchrist speaks on Australia’s squad changes

Former Aussie wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist feels that while David Warner looks all set to make a comeback in the Sydney Test, he is not sure if young Will Pucovski will be drafted into the playing XI straightaway.

Gilchrist made the assessment after Australia announced their updated squad for the Sydney Test against India, and included David Warner, Will Pucovski and Sean Abbott while dropping the woefully out-of-form Joe Burns.

Speaking to Fox Sports News, Gilchrist said:

"He's (David Warner) very, very close (to playing). The way I look at it, he must have been pretty close to Melbourne the way he rushed down here to make sure he wasn't caught by any border closures but he obviously didn't get up for Melbourne," Gilchrist said.

“But if he's moving around a lot as we've seen. The Australians will have two days training here in Melbourne and then they head up to Sydney so I would expect he will be all right to go. It's just a question of who will be at the other end with him,” he added.

JUST IN: Joe Burns has been dropped as David Warner and Will Pucovski return to the Australian Test squad. Details: https://t.co/muyWqmxPLv #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/lrp072uwaC — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 30, 2020

The Aussie legend, however, feels that Pucovski isn't certain to play the Sydney Test. According to Gilchrist, it might be too early to blood the 22-year-old into Test cricket since he hasn’t played any competitive cricket after suffering a concussion. Gilchrist added:

"My natural instinct is that if you bring someone into a squad, a la Pucovski, you're probably going to play him. It may not be that certain. They might be bringing him into the squad so he can start getting higher-level practice and be fully engaged with the squad and the high-quality training that goes along with that.

"Since his blow to the head he hasn't really had any other cricket to go and play, so perhaps they're bringing him in more as cover should something else happen or if they want to play him in the fourth Test."

Gilchrist wants Wade to continue as opener in Sydney Test

Advertisement

Gilchrist also backed Matthew Wade as the opener for the Sydney Test following his decent performances at the top of the order in a makeshift role. He opined:

"Matt Wade has made a really strong case to stay at the top of the order by way of determination and fight and that natural characteristic that comes through in his game. He hasn't capitalised on big runs but I think they'll probably keep Wade at the top with Warner and leave that middle order as settled as they can."

The former Aussie wicket-keeper also felt that Travis Head might just get one chance to prove his worth in the Sydney Test. The 27-year-old has registered scores of 7, 38 and 17. However, according to Gilchrist:

"I don't think he's fallen foul of the selectors just yet, I think they'll show faith in him for at least one more Test match. Then if changes need to be made, obviously they'll have Pucovski there with a week of good solid training under his belt with the team. He'll be there for Brisbane if they want to make a change.”

India and Australia will kick-off the New Year with the Sydney Test on January 7. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is locked at 1-1 after India recovered from the Adelaide disaster to post a dominating victory at MCG.