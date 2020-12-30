Question marks over crowd presence at SCG as Test goes ahead despite COVID-19 concerns

The rising COVID-19 cases in Sydney have posed questions over the feasibility of crowd presence in the stadium for the third Test at SCG.

NSW chief health officer, Kerry Chant, has asserted that they are doing everything to ensure the safety of all those involved after it was confirmed that the third India-Australia Test would be held in Sydney.

According to Chant, a 50 percent capacity crowd at SCG could be manageable if everyone wears masks. ESPNCricinfo quoted Chant as saying:

"We will be handing out masks on public transport going into the SCG, and advising people to wear masks when they are not physically at their seat. We're looking at some of aspects of the mixing, but seated outdoor poses less risk than people perhaps gathering in households to look at the Test."

Earlier, on Tuesday, Cricket Australia officially announced that the SGC Test would go ahead as scheduled despite safety concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak on the northern beaches of Sydney. The decision ended days of speculation over the fate of the match.

Hockley wants as many people as possible to experience New Year Test at SCG

Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia's Interim CEO, affirmed that biosecurity protocol and other safety measures are in place to ensure the SCG Test match is conducted safely. Hockley explained:

"That's precisely the reason why we have our biosecurity protocols, why we have the measures in place while we're in a bubble in Sydney and the arrangements we're putting in place with the Queensland government. Such that we can keep the playing cohort, the broadcast crew, all safe and then move safely into Brisbane so we can complete the full schedule while ensuring we're being responsible and keeping the community safe.”

Hockley said that Cricket Australia aims to ensure "as many people as possible" can watch the SCG Test match, keeping safety first. He stated:

"We want as many people as possible to be able to experience the new year's Test but to do so safely. Fifty percent is the baseline, but we'll be working over coming days to see if we can get more.”

The SCG Test is set to begin on January 7. The Test series is level at 1-1 following India’s tremendous fightback at Melbourne, winning the Boxing Day Test by eight wickets.