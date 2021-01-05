"David Warner has done enough to play the Sydney Test" - Justin Langer

Australian cricket coach Justin Langer has confirmed David Warner will be seen in action in the third Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. He, however, added the dashing opener will have to play through the pain barrier.

Warner missed the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to a groin injury he sustained in the limited-overs leg of the tour.

The Australian team management has been desperate to get him back in the mix considering the frailties in their top-order, with Joe Burns no longer a part of their squad as well after his indifferent performances in the first two Test matches.

While terming Warner 'a little warrior', Langer told SEN Mornings that the dynamic opener has shown enough in his training sessions and over the years to merit a spot in Australia's playing XI for the third Test.

"He’s done enough to play and he’s done 10 years of enough. He’ll be fine, he’s literally a little warrior and worked so hard to get back in, his presence and energy in the team is brilliant," said Langer

David Warner has completed what looked like a decently long net in the indoor area before having a chat with captain Tim Paine #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/WYYBo78CyM — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) January 2, 2021

"David Warner will be playing under some pain" - Justin Langer

David Warner got injured during the 2nd ODI against India

Justin Langer pointed out David Warner has not fully recovered and will have to overcome the pain he might experience.

However, he highlighted that playing the Test match will not aggravate the southpaw's injury.

"He has some challenges though. He will be playing under some pain but it’s not something where we think he’ll re-hurt himself," said Langer

Langer signed off by stating Warner enjoys his full support and he is extremely eager to see the left-handed batsman ply his trade in the third Test.

"But he’ll have a bit of pain there, he hasn’t played any Test cricket for 12 months, but my gosh I’ll back him in every day of the week. He’s a little warrior and I can’t wait to see him back in action," concluded Langer

Warner has an excellent record on home soil against India. The 34-year-old has amassed 693 runs against Team India at an average of 49.50 on the bouncy tracks in Australia.

He has played two Test matches against India at the SCG, his home ground. The stockily-built opener has scored 113 runs, including a century in these encounters, doing so at an average of 37.66.

"No pressure on myself or me. I know what I have to do and I have had confidence to Deliver every time I Walk out to bat for Australia." - David Warner — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) January 2, 2021

With the four-match series evenly poised at 1-1, the third Test will start at the SCG on Thursday.