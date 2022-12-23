DC Squad 2023: Full list of players in Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2023 

The Delhi Capitals (DC) added several notable names to their star-studded lineup at the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction in Kochi on Friday, December 23.

DC entered the one-day event with a purse of ₹19.45 crore and had just five slots to fill. Dynamic English batter Phil Salt was the Delhi-based franchise's first purchase at the mini-auction. The side were able to scalp the 26-year-old at his base price of ₹2 crore.

The Delhi think tank invested money in Indian bowlers in an attempt to further strengthen their pace attack. They roped in veteran Indian seamer Ishant Sharma for ₹50 lakh, while also shelling out ₹5.5 crore for Bengal fast bowler Mukesh Kumar.

The team also acquired experienced Indian batter Manish Pandey for ₹2.4 core after trumping the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the bidding war.

South African batter Rilee Rossouw, who went unsold earlier in the day, was picked by DC for ₹4.6 crore in the second round. He was their most expensive buy at the auction.

The Rishabh Pant-led side had a sub-par campaign in the latest edition of the cash-rich league. The side failed to make the cut for the all-important playoffs, finishing fifth after the league stage.

With fresh additions to their squad, the Capitals will be aiming to bounce back in the next season as they look to win their maiden IPL trophy.

DC players list with price

Phil Salt - ₹2 crore

Ishant Sharma - ₹50 lakh

Mukesh Kumar - ₹5.5 crore

Manish Pandey - ₹2.4 crore

Rilee Rossouw - ₹4.6 crore

Rishabh Pant - ₹16 crore

David Warner - ₹6.25 crore

Prithvi Shaw - ₹7.5 crore

Yash Dhull - ₹50 lakhs

Ripal Patel - ₹20 lakhs

Rovman Powell - ₹2.8 crore

Sarfaraz Khan - ₹20 lakh

Mitchell Marsh - ₹6.5 crore

Axar Patel - ₹9 crore

Lalit Yadav - ₹65 lakhs

Anrich Nortje - ₹6.5 crore

Mustafizur Rahman - ₹2 crore

Kuldeep Yadav - ₹2 crore

Lungi Ngidi - ₹50 lakhs

Chetan Sakariya - ₹4.2 crore

Khaleel Ahmed - ₹5.2 crore

Praveen Dubey - ₹50 lakhs

Kamlesh Nagarkoti - ₹1.1 crore

Vicky Ostwal - ₹20 lakh

IPL 2023 Delhi Capitals squad: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, KS Bharat (wk), Mandeep Singh, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Ashwin Hebbar, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Siefert (wk), Praveen Dubey, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, and Rilee Rossouw.

