DC Squad 2023: Full list of players in Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2023 

The Delhi Capitals (DC) added several notable names to their star-studded lineup at the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction in Kochi on Friday, December 23.
DC entered the one-day event with a purse of ₹19.45 crore and had just five slots to fill. Dynamic English batter Phil Salt was the Delhi-based franchise's first purchase at the mini-auction. The side were able to scalp the 26-year-old at his base price of ₹2 crore.
The Delhi think tank invested money in Indian bowlers in an attempt to further strengthen their pace attack. They roped in veteran Indian seamer Ishant Sharma for ₹50 lakh, while also shelling out ₹5.5 crore for Bengal fast bowler Mukesh Kumar.
The team also acquired experienced Indian batter Manish Pandey for ₹2.4 core after trumping the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the bidding war.
South African batter Rilee Rossouw, who went unsold earlier in the day, was picked by DC for ₹4.6 crore in the second round. He was their most expensive buy at the auction.
The Rishabh Pant-led side had a sub-par campaign in the latest edition of the cash-rich league. The side failed to make the cut for the all-important playoffs, finishing fifth after the league stage.
With fresh additions to their squad, the Capitals will be aiming to bounce back in the next season as they look to win their maiden IPL trophy.
DC players list with price
Phil Salt - ₹2 crore
Ishant Sharma - ₹50 lakh
Mukesh Kumar - ₹5.5 crore
Manish Pandey - ₹2.4 crore
Rilee Rossouw - ₹4.6 crore
Rishabh Pant - ₹16 crore
David Warner - ₹6.25 crore
Prithvi Shaw - ₹7.5 crore
Yash Dhull - ₹50 lakhs
Ripal Patel - ₹20 lakhs
Rovman Powell - ₹2.8 crore
Sarfaraz Khan - ₹20 lakh
Mitchell Marsh - ₹6.5 crore
Axar Patel - ₹9 crore
Lalit Yadav - ₹65 lakhs
Anrich Nortje - ₹6.5 crore
Mustafizur Rahman - ₹2 crore
Kuldeep Yadav - ₹2 crore
Lungi Ngidi - ₹50 lakhs
Chetan Sakariya - ₹4.2 crore
Khaleel Ahmed - ₹5.2 crore
Praveen Dubey - ₹50 lakhs
Kamlesh Nagarkoti - ₹1.1 crore
Vicky Ostwal - ₹20 lakh
Aman Khan (T)
IPL 2023 Auction DC team
IPL 2023 Delhi Capitals squad: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, KS Bharat (wk), Mandeep Singh, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Ashwin Hebbar, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Siefert (wk), Praveen Dubey, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, and Rilee Rossouw.
