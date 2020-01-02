Deepak Chahar to be 'selective' and avoid playing relentlessly in the future

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar has expressed that playing relentlessly in recent times resulted in him getting a stress fracture. The 27-year-old sustained a stress fracture in his lower back while playing against the West Indies in the second ODI held in Vishakhapatnam.

Following his injury, Deepak Chahar got left out of the Indian squad in the home series against Sri Lanka and Australia. As he is expected to be out of action till April, Chahar will also remain unavailable for India's tour of New Zealand and the 3-match ODI home series versus South Africa.

While talking to the Telegraph regarding his injury due to excessive workload, Chahar depicted that he will look to be 'selective' in his approach in the future.

The stress fracture in my back is mainly due to playing excess matches. So I have to be a bit selective now. Else, I won’t be able to survive.

Deepak Chahar, who had a decent year in 2019 for both India and Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, was starting to gain momentum towards becoming India's go-to bowler in the absence of the injured Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He also claimed the best figures in T20I history by any bowler - 6/7 against Bangladesh.

However, he aims to return on time for the Indian Premier League (IPL), which will start on March 29th. Chahar revealed that he would continue to work on regaining his pace and better his variations for the days to come.

My objective is to obviously keep performing better, but I will also be doing the required training and exercises to regain my lost pace. Since I was playing continuously, I had lost two-three kilometres of pace.

As for the variations, I’ll look to better my yorkers, which I think are already better now than how they used to be. Working on leg-cutters too.

Deepak Chahar has 17 wickets in 10 T20Is played for India thus far and has claimed 33 wickets in 34 matches played in the IPL.