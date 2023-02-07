Deepti Sharma drops to 3rd place in the ICC Women’s T20I bowling rankings; Sneh Rana climbs 4 places to 6th

India Women’s all-rounder Deepti Sharma has dropped to third place in the ICC Women’s T20I rankings for bowlers. Off-spinner Sneh Rana, meanwhile, has moved up four places and now occupies sixth place in the updated rankings for bowlers.

Deepti registered figures of 1/19 in four overs even as India Women went down to South Africa Women in the final of the tri-series in East London on Friday, February 2. Rana impressed in the same match, registering with figures of 2/21, dismissing Tazmin Brits (eight) and Annerie Dercksen (eight).

Rana’s efforts went in vain though as South Africa Women cruised to victory by five wickets in the summit clash, chasing an underwhelming target of 110. South Africa’s left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba, who starred in the final with figures of 2/16, moved up to the No. 2 position in the ICC T20I Women’s ranking for bowlers.

ICC @ICC



Details



bit.ly/3I3v1zm South Africa and India stars rise in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings ahead of the #T20WorldCup Details South Africa and India stars rise in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings ahead of the #T20WorldCup 👏Details 👇 bit.ly/3I3v1zm

The 22-year-old, who got the key wickets of India Women’s opener Smriti Mandhana (0) and Jemimah Rodrigues (11) in the final, now has 753 rankings points. England left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone retained the top spot with 763 rankings points.

Smriti Mandhana remains in the top 3 of the ICC Women’s T20I batting rankings

Despite being dismissed for a duck in the tri-series final against South Africa, India Women’s opener Smriti Mandhana retains third position in the ICC Women’s T20I rankings for batters. The left-hander, though, lost a few rankings points, coming down from 731 to 722.

The Australian duo of Tahlia McGrath (803 points) and Beth Mooney (765) retain the top two positions in the batting rankings. India Women’s skipper Harmanpreet Kaur remains on 612 ranking points. She is now equal with Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu.

South African youngster Laura Wolvaardt, however, dropped down three places to 12th position in the T20I batting rankings. Opening the batting in the tri-series final against India Women, Wolvaardt was bowled for a duck by off-spinner Deepti.

The teams are now preparing for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, which will be held in South Africa from February 10 to 26.

Poll : 0 votes