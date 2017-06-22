Deliver or even you will face the music, BCCI puts the spotlight on Virat Kohli

Kohli apparently used his veto power to oust Kumble.

The captain is now solely responsible for the team

What’s the story?

Anil Kumble might have stepped down as the Indian captain, but the ongoing commotion refuses to stop as the Board of Control for Cricket in India have reportedly put captain Virat Kohli under the scanner and have almost issued an ultimatum to the skipper by saying that he too might have to face the music if the performances of the team dips under his watch.

"It has been given to understand that Kohli eventually had the veto power on the coach issue which pushed Kumble out of the team. Now that he has his way, he has to deliver as captain. Otherwise, he had it," the official was as quoted by the TOI.

Also read: Virat Kohli would have resigned if Anil Kumble didn't step down

The Details

The official also threw light on the several rounds of meetings which took place before Kumble decided to call it quits.

According to him, Kohli had the veto power and he used it even as the Cricket Advisory Committee gave a green signal to Anil Kumble to continue as the coach.

Also, the ‘pep talk’ given by the coach after India’s crushing loss to Pakistan in the finals did not go down well with the team and many players issued objections with the tonality of Kumble’s address.

Kohli too agreed that the team did not stick to the plans but he gave it a positive spin and reiterated that although the team stumbled at the final hurdle, they had done remarkably well to reach the finals.

There was a common consensus during the meet with CAC that the timing of the dress down could have been better as the team was still reeling under the crushing loss.

However, Kumble decided not to continue his role with the team since the captain was not comfortable with his working style and in many ways, he reflected the mood of the team.

Also read: Kohli and Kumble had stopped communication six months ago

In case you didn’t know...

Kumble stepped down as the coach of the Indian team when he decided not to renew his contract with the BCCI and ever since there have been several theories doing the rounds regarding the tumultuous relationship between Kumble and Kohli.

Also, the CAC decided to resolve the issue but they only reached a dead end and there were concerns that even if the situation was resolved for the time being if tensions flared once again in the future who would take the blame and that it could have a detrimental effect on the team.

What's next?

India’s next assignment is against the West Indies and amidst all the chaos the performances on the field would assume all the more significance for Kohli and his team and the best way to mute all the doubters would be put in convincing performances against the Caribbean team.

Not many in the Indian team were too concerned with the future of Kumble even as they left London without him and this indicates that even the team was not too worked up about the steps the then coach would take.

Author's Take

While there may be a wave of sympathy for Anil Kumble considering his achievements for the nation, the benefit of the doubt should also be given to captain Kohli as he is the person who calls the shots on the field and is accountable for the performances of the team.

Having said that, the final call should always rest with the captain and Kohli decided to stand up and make his voice heard. The ball is not firmly in his court and how he galvanises the team for all future assignments as there are bound be few jittery moments along the way.

Also read: BCCI approach Virat Kohli-favourite Ravi Shastri to apply for India head coach post