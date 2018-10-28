Deodhar Trophy 2018-19: Best XI

The Deodhar Trophy 2018-19 was scheduled between 23-27 October 2018. It was a tournament which includes three domestic teams from India named as India A, India B and India C. The tournament was organised at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi.

India C played for the tournament first time and won the title. They defeated India B by 29 runs in the finals.

Let us have a look at the best XI of the Deodhar Trophy 2018-19.

#1 Ajinkya Rahane (C) (India C)

Ajinkya Rahane was impressive throughout the tournament. He is a consistent performer in the domestic List-A tournaments. He was selected to lead India C in the tournament. He scored an unbeaten 144 in the finals and was awarded as the player of the match and was the second highest scorer of the tournament.

Stats:

Matches- 3, Runs- 190, HS- 144*, Average- 95, Strike Rate- 78.51.

#2 Ishan Kishan (WK) (India C)

Ishan Kishan opened the batting for his team for the first time in this tournament. He did this in the finals, where he scored 114. Also, he and Rahane had an opening partnership of 210. Currently, there are no opportunities open for him at the international level despite being consistent in the domestic circuit. He is the third highest scorer of the tournament.

Stats:

Matches- 3, Runs- 188, HS- 114, Average- 62.66, Strike Rate- 112.57, Dismissals-6.

#3 Shreyas Iyer (India B)

After his great outing against Sri Lanka in India, Shreyas Iyer failed to impress the selectors in the South Africa Tour and was dropped for the subsequent tours. He is a consistent performer in the warm-up matches against the visitors and domestic tournaments.

He was selected to lead India B in the tournament. He scored 148 in the finals, but his efforts were not enough to win the tournament as India B lost the match by 29 runs. He is the highest run scorer of the tournament.

Stats:

Matches- 3, Runs- 199, HS- 148, Average- 66.33, Strike Rate- 113.71.

