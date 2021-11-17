Did Usman Khawaja deserve a recall to the Ashes squad?

Usman Khawaja's domestic form has earned him a stunning recall to Australia's Test squad for the first time in two years.

The 2021/22 Ashes series is scheduled to start at the Gabba in Brisbane on December 8. Australia's 15-man squad was announced on Thursday morning for the first two tests in Brisbane and Adelaide.

Earlier in October, Khawaja scored a mammoth knock of 174 to rescue Queensland in a drawn match against South Australia.

This was immediately backed up by another century (119) against Tasmania, steering Queensland to a 96-run victory. More recently, against Western Australia, his 70 runs were the sole standout in a poor first innings performance that saw Queensland bowled out for just 129.

He has been able to score against all-comers and in all conditions, proving that he is in truly stellar form.

Khawaja's recall has been largely deserved

Having played 44 Test matches, Khawaja was a mainstay of Australia's 2017-18 Ashes team. He has a Test average of 40.66 and would add a steady mental frame to the middle order alongside Cameron Green, given his extensive international experience.

He could not have compiled a more compelling case to be included in the squad, given that his stack of runs have taken him to the top of the run-scoring charts in the Sheffield Shield.

The selectors have seemingly opted for a formula that is hoping to imminently translate Khawaja's Shield form into a series victory. Importantly, they have also upheld the integrity of the Sheffield Shield by rewarding a player in red-hot form with a call-up to the national team.

Although Khawaja will turn 35 in a month, his domestic form has dampened the argument that he may be too old for the side.

With Cameron Green (21) and Will Pucovski (23) both being long-term red-ball prospects, Khawaja's "twilight years" may aid in transitioning the side to a younger crop of players. If he fails to make an impact in the upcoming series, there's an easy fix— Travis Head (27) will be waiting in the wings.

Sheffield Shield - QLD v TAS: Day 2

However, Khawaja played the bulk of Australia's Tests between 2015 and 2019 for a return of just eight centuries. His career-average against England is just 29.85 from 12 matches, and is offset by a standalone score of 171 in 2018. He fell out of favor and has not played a Test since the 2019 Ashes series.

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell has been outspoken in his criticism of Khawaja last week, questioning the decision to recall him. Chappell said he wasn't convinced that Khawaja was a good enough player.

"Khawaja's a good player against mediocre bowling, but against good bowling I don't think there's much future there," he said.

Other players currently in the Australia A squad vying for batting spots include Matt Renshaw and Henry Hunt, as well as Nic Maddison, who has an average of 83.33 from just two outings this summer. And Mitch Marsh has re-entered the frame with his terrific form— albeit in white-ball cricket.

Where will Khawaja bat?

With Marcus Harris retaining his spot in the side, Khawaja is poised for a battle with Travis Head at No.5.

Khawaja has been batting at No.4 for Queensland in the Shield recently. It was a cleverly crafted move, and one that was perhaps made in anticipation of a battle for selection in the middle order.

Khawaja spoke to the ABC:

"With Marcus Harris being in the team he's probably the frontline opener if I'm looking at that side myself. But there's an opportunity in the middle order and that's probably where it's at. Whether I play or not will depend on what way the selectors go," he said.

Matthew Wade had already effectively lost his spot in the side, having not been picked in the squad that never toured South Africa in February. Travis Head had been poised to represent the middle-order in that tour.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee