Dinesh Chandimal ruled out of first India Test

Rangana Herath is likely to lead the Sri Lanka side in Chandimal's absence.

Chandimal was named Sri Lanka's full-time Test captain after Angelo Mathews stepped down

Sri Lanka Test captain Dinesh Chandimal has been diagnosed with pneumonia, and consequently, has been ruled out of the first Test against India beginning July 26 in Galle.

Rangana Herath is likely to lead the side in Chandimal's absence.

"We were actually only told late last night - the blood Test came a bit late. He's got pneumonia. He was admitted to hospital this morning at 9 AM, and he's definitely out of the first Test," said Sri Lanka cricket manager Asanka Gurusinha.

"The doctors have advised us this morning to say: 'Finish the first Test' and they'll advise us afterwards. If they tell us he needs another week to recover, that's it. We can't do anything," he added.

Chandimal's absence is likely to hit Sri Lanka big time as not only was he their new captain after Angelo Mathews stepped down from the role, he was also a vital cog in the team's top order.

The 27-year-old starred in the last game that the two sides played in Galle, with his match-defining 161* in the third innings of the Test.

"Most probably the captain is going to be Rangana because for now it's just one Test, and he has done the job before. But we haven't worked everything out. We will sit down and do that this afternoon," Gurusinha said.

Chandimal had most recently led Sri Lanka in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh at home, wherein the visitors had managed to register their first win on Sri Lankan soil.

The hosts won the second Test though, and the series was drawn 1-1.

In 37 Tests, the right-handed batsman has 2610 runs to his name at an average of 42.09 with 8 centuries and 12 half centuries.

Herath, who'd be standing-in for the captain in Galle recently picked up his 250th wicket on Sri Lankan soil, thereby becoming only the second player from the country to do so after Muttiah Muralitharan.

Overall, the 39-year-old has 384 wickets from 27.72 from 81 Tests with 31 five-wicket hauls and 9 ten-wicket hauls.

He had been leading Sri Lanka even when Mathews, the former captain, missed a series owing to injuries, and has lead the side in 4 Tests so far.

If Chandimal doesn't recover in time, Herath might have to lead the side in all three Tests.

Also read: Full schedule of India tour to Sri Lanka 2017