Dinesh Karthik issued showcause notice for attending Caribbean Premier League game

Dinesh Karthik was seen in a CPL game without taking permission from the BCCI

What's the story?

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik has been issued a showcause notice by the BCCI for violation of the central contract, as the Tamil Nadu cricketer was spotted in the Trinbago Knight Riders' dressing room during the team's Caribbean Premier League 2019 clash against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

In case you didn't know...

Dinesh Karthik is the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders, a franchise that is owned by Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, who is also the owner of the Trinbago Knight Riders franchise which participates in the CPL T20.

The heart of the matter

Trinbago Knight Riders kicked off the ongoing edition of the CPL with their encounter against the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in Port of Spain. Karthik is said to have attended a promotional event of the franchise and was also seen in the dressing room of the team during their opening game.

However, as per an anonymous senior BCCI official's statement to PTI, Karthik was in the wrong as he had not received any permission to attend the league in West Indies.

As a centrally contracted cricketer, Dinesh Karthik had no business being seen in a franchise league which is not IPL. His central contract prevents him from being associated with any private league as it has been the BCCI clause for all active first-class cricketers

It was also confirmed that the wicket-keeper batsman has been issued a showcause notice.

Yes, Dinesh Karthik has been issued a showcause notice by the BCCI. We have received photographs where Karthik is seen in the dressing room of Trinbago Knight Riders. BCCI CEO Rahul Johri has issued a showcause notice asking him to explain why his central contract shouldn't be annulled.

Karthik is yet to respond to this incident and it is learnt that only an unconditional apology from his side can make him eligible for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy.

What's next?

Dinesh Karthik has been named as the captain of the Tamil Nadu side for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which is slated to begin from September 24th. However, with the experienced wicketkeeper-batsman finding himself at the core of an issue, it remains to be seen if he does turn out for his state side.