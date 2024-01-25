“Dinesh Karthik will translate this one for you” - Wasim Jaffer roasts Kevin Pietersen on Day 1 of India vs England Hyderabad Test

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer roasted ex-England player Kevin Pietersen on social media during Day 1 of the ongoing first Test of the India-England series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, January 25.

This came after Pietersen came up with contrasting reactions on X (formerly Twitter) during the first and second sessions of Day 1 as England opted to bat first in the five-match series opener.

Pietersen said that England could go on to score 450 and declare their innings after the openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley provided a promising start to the visitors. The duo stitched together a 55-run partnership for the first wicket before the spinners came into play. He wrote on X:

“England bat. 450/9 declared today?”

Expand Tweet

England, however, lost three wickets before Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow were involved a 61-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Ravindra Jadeja broke the partnership, before Axar Patel cleaned up Bairstow, reducing the visitors to 125/5.

Following the development, Pietersen changed his stance and reckoned that the game would finish within two days. The cricketer-turned-commentator wrote on X:

“Bloody hell!!!! Might be a two day game!”

Expand Tweet

Jaffer compiled the two tweets as screenshots to roast Pietersen. He wrote on X:

“Dinesh Karthik will translate this one for you Kevin Pietersen.”

Expand Tweet

England are yet to win a Test series in India since 2012-13, when they won 2-1 under Alastair Cook’s captaincy.

Pietersen was one of the leading run-scorers in that series, amassing 338 runs in seven innings at an average of 48.29 with the aid of a solitary hundred and two half-centuries. The visitors lost their last two Test series in India by margins of 4-0 (2016-17) and 3-1 (2020-21).

What has happened in India vs England Test so far?

England captain Ben Stokes opted to bat first against India in the opening Test on Thursday.

Duckett (20 off 40) and Crawley (35 off 39) shared a fifty partnership to give a great start to the visitors. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja then spun a web by reducing England to 60/3 in 15.1 overs.

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow steadied the ship for the visitors with a fifty partnership before Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel reduced them to 137/6.

At the time of writing, England were 144/6 after 38 overs, with captain Ben Stokes and Rehan Ahmed at the crease.

Follow the IND vs ENG 1st Test live score and updates here.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App