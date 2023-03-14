"Don't compare him with Sachin Tendulkar, because he was able to play more Test matches" - Brad Hogg on Virat Kohli 

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg urged people not to compare Virat Kohli with Sachin Tendulkar as cricket has evolved considerably across two different eras. Even though Test cricket is placed on a pedestal in the modern day and age, it cannot be denied that it has declined quantity wise, with the rise of T20 cricket and franchise-based leagues that have been incepted from it.

Sachin Tendulkar played 200 Tests for India, a feat that is unlikely to be bettered by any cricketer who has made his debut since the birth of T20 cricket. Kohli, in comparison, despite representing India consistently in whites for over a decade, has only been able to garner a little over half of the appearances that the legendary cricketer made.

Least innings taken to score 75 international centuries:



Virat Kohli - 552*.



Sachin Tendulkar - 566.

Opining that comparing Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar is a futile exercise and backing the former to score heavily in the upcoming WTC Final, Hogg said on his YouTube channel:

"Hopefully, we see the best of Kohli again. I think that there was too much pressure on Kohli in the last 2-3 years. The COVID, captaincy, and more cricket being played."

He continued:

"Don't compare him with Sachin Tendulkar, because he was able to play more Test matches, and did not have to play IPL for the most part of his career. I also think he is going to make a big one in the WTC Final as well."

Kohli recently turned 34 and while his elite level of fitness will allow him to have a long career, the pressure of balancing all three formats as well as franchise cricket might prove to be the tipping point in the future.

"I feel very sorry for KL Rahul" - Brad Hogg

KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain of the Test team and his subsequent replacement by Shubman Gill midway through the Border-Gavaskar series was a highly-talked-about subject. The opening batter struggled for runs, scoring only 38 runs across the first two matches before being dropped.

Stating that Rahul has been subjected to various roles in the Indian team over the years, Hogg said:

"I feel very sorry for KL Rahul, because he has been put in different positions for the Indian team throughout the last 4-5 years. At the start of the WTC, he kept India afloat with a couple of crucial hundreds."

Hogg continued:

"Very disappointed to see him dropped. But we will have to see whether the team plays Gill over Rahul in the WTC Final, because Rahul has done well in England."

Rahul's woes in red-ball cricket began after the culmination of the tour of South Africa in January 2022. He constantly battled injuries and could not get into a groove, leading to a poor away series against Bangladesh, where he acted as captain as well.

Is the comparison between Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar justified by any means? Let us know what you think.

