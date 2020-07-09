Don't know how I was picked ahead of Stuart Broad: Jofra Archer on being selected for Southampton Test

Jofra Archer wants to show why he was taken in the first team in place of the veteran pacer.

Jofra Archer also spoke about the way players from both the teams supported the 'Black Lives Matter' initiative

Jofra Archer couldn't believe that he was selected ahead of Stuart Broad for the first Test.

England pacer Jofra Archer was left confused when he came to know that he was picked instead of the experienced Stuart Broad in the playing eleven for the first Test versus West Indies. However, Jofra Archer was determined to repay the faith shown in him.

Jofra Archer chose to play international cricket for England and has made a very strong impact in his short career so far. Jofra Archer made his Test debut in the 2019 Ashes and, ever since has played 7 Tests, picking up 30 wickets at an average of 27.4.

"I still don't know how I got the nod over him (Broad), I'm still a bit confused by it today. I'm glad to be given the opportunity and hope I get the chance to show why I was picked," Jofra Archer was quoted as saying by PTI.

It was nice to be supported in the 'Black Lives Matter' initiative: Jofra Archer

International cricket was suspended from March 13 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. But it has returned on July 8 with England taking on West Indies in a three-match Test series, with the first Test being played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Before the start of play, players from both the teams took the knee in support of the 'Black Lives Matter' initiative and also had a logo of the same printed on their collars.

Jofra Archer, being a black player himself, was really impressed by the initiative and believes that racism is something that needs to be dealt with in a more stern manner and that people now are starting to become more aware about it.

"It was nice to be supported. This year has been an eye-opener, not to a lot of people in the black community, but to everyone else. Obviously we knew what was going on. We live in a time now where everything is being recorded and a lot of people might not know that was happening up until this year. Any support around the matters going on is much appreciated really.," said Archer in Sky Sports's new "Zone".

There will be no love lost between the two sides as Jofra Archer will be up against the country of his origin and he will be looking forward to creating an impact in the series which would further cement his place in the playing eleven.

West Indies, on the on hand, will be looking to defend the Wisden Trophy that they had won 2-1 when England had toured the Carribean.