“Don’t say a word” - Makhaya Ntini warns teams against sledging Virat Kohli during World Cup 2023

Former South African fast bowler Makhaya Ntini has advised opposition teams to not sledge star Indian batter Virat Kohli during the upcoming 2023 World Cup in India. According to Ntini, Kohli thrives when he is ticked off and becomes all that more dangerous.

Kohli will be key to Team India’s fortunes during the ODI World Cup, which will be played in India from October 5 to November 19. The 34-year-old has rediscovered his touch after an elongated lean run in international cricket.

The former Indian captain was the leading run-getter during the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, smashing 296 runs in six matches at an average of 98.67 and a strike rate of 136.41. He will be keen to come up with a good show during the upcoming ODI World Cup at home as well.

In an interview on Revsportz’s show Backstage with Boria, Ntini offered an interesting piece of advice to teams that will come up against Kohli during the World Cup.

“One thing that I call tell you about Virat Kohli as a bowler, you should not abuse him. He starves for someone to say something that will tick him [off]. You should leave him as it is. Let him play his natural game and make his own mistake. That’s how countries will be able to get him out because he gets frustrated when there’s no one saying something to him,” Ntini commented.

“The moment you see someone who is trying to tick him off, he becomes dangerous. For me, as any other country that is playing against India, don’t say a word. Let him be him. Let him make his own mistake without anyone saying a word to him,” the former Proteas pacer opined.

Kohli will next be seen in action during the Asia Cup, which will be played from August 30 to September 17. India will begin their campaign by taking on Pakistan in Pallekele on September 2.

“Kohli and Rohit are anchors of the team” - Ntini

Sharing his thoughts on India’s batting line-up, Ntini opined that seniors Kohli and Rohit Sharma are the anchors of the team. He added that if youngsters like Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer can play around them, India can do well in the World Cup at home.

“Virat Kohli is a fantastic batter and Rohit Sharma is an aggressive opener. Now, you have got youngsters coming in - Gill and Shreyas Iyer. They can bat in India and damage any bowler. They have been given that role that they must go and have fun and enjoy themselves. Kohli and Rohit are anchors of the team. If the other players are able to play around them, I think India can be dangerous in India," the 46-year-old stated.

India will begin their campaign in the 2023 World Cup by taking on Australia in Chennai on October 8.