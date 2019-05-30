×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cricket World Cup History: The last time South Africa and England met in the tournament, it was another choke from the Proteas

Srisreshtan
ANALYST
Feature
98   //    30 May 2019, 14:16 IST

It was celebration time for England as they managed to beat South Africa by just 6 runs
It was celebration time for England as they managed to beat South Africa by just 6 runs

With just a few hours left for the commencement of the ICC World Cup 2019, cricket's greatest extravaganza, there's a lot of buzz among fans all around the world. The Proteas would be locking horns against the in-form hosts England at the Kennington Oval, London in the first match of the tournament.

The round-robin format promises to be challenging for the teams as they need to manage their workload and keep up their fitness levels.

Both England and South Africa would be desperate to start their World Cup campaign on a positive note. England have managed to reach the final three times in the past, but failed to cross the final hurdle on all three occasions. The South Africans on the other hand are generally known to wilt under pressure situations, thereby earning the infamous 'chokers' tag.

The last time these two teams met in the World Cup was eight years ago, in the 2011 edition. It was a nail-biting contest where England managed to hold their nerve and beat South Africa by a small margin of 6 runs.

England won the toss and elected to bat first in the hot and humid conditions at Chennai. However, the South African spinners Robin Peterson and Imran Tahir rocked the English batsmen and put them in early trouble at 15/3. Captain Andrew Strauss fell for a third-ball duck and the experienced Kevin Pietersen too lasted just three balls.

The revival act came from Jonathan Trott and Ravi Bopara. They both scored patient half centuries and brought the innings back on track. The two added 99 runs for the fourth wicket, but against the run of play, Trott was dismissed by Tahir for a 94-ball 52.

Once Bopara was dismissed for a well made 60, it was only a matter of time before the English tail was cleaned up. Tahir and Peterson accounted for seven wickets between them, and England eventually folded for a below par 171.

In reply, South Africa had a great start from the duo of Graeme Smith and Hashim Amla. The two added 63 for the first wicket before Smith was dismissed for 22.

With just over 100 runs required, nine wickets in hand and plenty of overs left, it was surely South Africa's game. But that wasn't to be.

Advertisement

Being introduced as the fifth bowler, Stuart Broad bowled his heart out and tormented the South African batsmen. He took the prized scalps of Amla and Jacques Kallis in quick succession and put tremendous pressure on the middle order. The boundaries dried up and singles were hard to come by.

The pressure created by the English bowlers reaped rich rewards, as three wickets - of AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis and JP Duminy - fell at the score of 124. England now sensed an opportunity to cash in, and they did not fail.

Their bowlers polished off the tail and they clinched the match by just six runs. The star of the show was Broad, who picked up 6/15 in 6.4 overs.

South Africa had once again failed to seize an opportunity to close out the game from a winning position.

In the 2019 edition, South Africa are going to play three matches in the space of just seven days. They would be hoping to put their past memories behind and look to make a fresh start.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket South Africa Cricket Imran Tahir Stuart Broad
Advertisement
Cricket history: The iconic moment that kicked off South Africa's World Cup woes
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 challenges that South Africa face in their opening match against England
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Air of excitement before the opening fixture between South Africa and England
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: England vs South Africa-Match details, venue stats, team news & probable XI
RELATED STORY
ODI Stats: England vs South Africa
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 1, England vs South Africa Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Match 1, England vs South Africa, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details and Head-to-Head Stats
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Hashim Amla on the verge of breaking Virat Kohli's all-time record
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: England vs South Africa - Key players and probable playing XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: England vs South Africa - 3 Key Battles Which Could Decide The Outcome Of The Match
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1
ENG 11/1 (2.5 ov)
RSA
LIVE
South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl.
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup Warm-ups
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us