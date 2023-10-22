"DR. Rohit Sharma: Shardul ko Kidney me heart attack aaya hai"- Top 10 funny memes as New Zealand reach 273 in 2023 World Cup clash vs India

New Zealand posted a decent total of 273 in their 2023 World Cup match against India on Sunday (October 22) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

Team India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. New Zealand lost their openers cheaply and were reduced to 19/2 in 8.1 overs. Rachin Ravindra (75) and Daryl Mitchell (130) put on a magnificent 159-run partnership to rescue their team after a poor start.

Just as it looked like New Zealand might easily score above 300, Mohammed Shami and Co bowled superbly in the final phase of the innings to restrict them to 273. Playing his first match in the 2023 World Cup, Shami was lethal with the ball as he scalped a five-wicket haul.

Fans on social media enjoyed the first innings of the encounter between India and New Zealand. They reacted to the game by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

"The pitch was keeping a bit slow and low"- New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra after his 75-run knock in 2023 World Cup match vs India

Speaking at the mid-innings break, New Zealand top-order batter Rachin Ravindra admitted that he took some time to get going in the initial period of the innings. He also credited Indian bowlers for their tight lines throughout and not giving too many loose balls. Reflecting on the first innings action, Rachin said:

"I think I took a little bit longer to get to my rhythm but the Indian bowlers bowled really well. As the game went by, the partnership with Daryl went by well.

"When we were batting, we were looking at the 280-run mark considering how the pitch was keeping a bit slow and low. I think Jadeja and Kuldeep didn't get much turn but there is a bit of up-and-down bounce for the seamers. Hopefully, our boys can work on that."

Do you think New Zealand can defend this total and remain unbeaten in the 2023 World Cup? Let us know your views in the comments section.