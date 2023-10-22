"Incredible comeback" - Fans react to Men in Blue's death bowling in IND vs NZ match of 2023 World Cup 

Indian bowlers delivered an inspired performance towards the back end of the innings during their 2023 World Cup match against New Zealand in Dharamsala on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first. The Men in Blue were off to a wonderful start, with New Zealand openers Devon Conway (0) and Will Young (17) departing early.

However, the pendulum shifted in the Blackcaps' favour, courtesy of a gutsy 159-run third-wicket partnership by Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra. New Zealand were 178/2 at 33.2 overs, looking set for a big total.

The Indian bowlers bounced back, claiming the remaining eight wickets for just 95 runs to knock over the Blackcaps for 273. Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers, picking up a stunning five-wicket haul.

Several fans took to social media, lauding India for their fightback. Here are some of the top reactions:

It is worth mentioning that Shami became the first Indian bowler to take two five-wicket hauls in the history of ODI World Cups. Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj finished with one scalp each.

For New Zealand, Daryl Mitchell notched up his fifth ODI century, scoring 130 runs off 127 balls. Rachin Ravindra also chipped in with a valuable contribution of 75 runs from 87 deliveries.

"They bowled really well in the end" - Rachin Ravindra on Team India's fightback in 2023 World Cup encounter

New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra praised Indian bowlers for their impressive exploits in the death overs and also in the powerplay in the 2023 World Cup contest.

The talented youngster suggested that the side were targeting the 280-run mark after being asked to bat first.

Speaking in a mid-innings interview, Ravindra said:

"It took a bit longer to get into my rhythm. The Indian bowlers did really well in the powerplay as well. However, as the game went by, the partnerships started to grow. I think we looked at the 280 mark while batting, the pitch was a bit low. They pegged us back with their death bowling. They bowled really well in the end. I think Jadeja and Kuldeep didn’t get too much turn, but the seamers had a bit of up and down bounce. Hopefully, our boys can do something similar."

Notably, the Indian team let themselves down in the field. The likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah dropped catches, while KL Rahul's wicketkeeping also left a lot to be desired.