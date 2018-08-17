Duleep Trophy 2018: 5 players who can earn a call-up to Indian Test side

Duleep Trophy 2018 is upon us. For more reasons than one, this is a particularly important series for all the players. While players from India Red, Green and Blue will be looking to get off to the perfect start to this season with a strong performance in the Duleep Trophy which will take place in Dindigul, there are other reasons to do well as well.

India's performance in England in the ongoing Test series has been lackluster, to say the least, and it certainly wouldn't be a surprise if a few of the players who are in the squad are dropped for India's next Test assignment.

With that in mind and the possibility of earning a call-up to the Indian Test side up for grabs, there will be quite a few players, who will be looking to have a strong Duleep Trophy. Good performance in the first-class tournament that will be played with a pink ball under lights will also leave them in good stead for a future Pink ball Test that India might play.

All the players on this list are ones that address a pressing need for India, especially in the longest format of the game. With that in mind, let us take a look at 5 players who can earn Test call-up with strong performances in Duleep Trophy 2018:

Rajneesh Gurbani

One of the incredible stories of the Ranji Trophy last season was how Vidarbha came out and won the tournament. One of the main reasons for their triumph was the form of their pacer Rajneesh Gurbani, who was simply sensational for his side, especially during the knockouts as he got his side over the line.

After all, a hat-trick in the Ranji Trophy final against Delhi last season and a 12-wicket haul in the semi-final against Karnataka isn't too shabby for someone who was playing in only his second season. He ended the season with 64 wickets at an average of just 20 and reminded many of a young Bhuvneshwar Kumar with his ability to swing the ball but also bowl at a skiddy pace.

Able to find movement off the pitch, Gurbani got a taste of India A cricket under Rahul Dravid during the Test against South Africa A and he will be keen to make the step up the senior side with a strong Duleep Trophy.

