"Easily the proudest moment of my life so far" - Marnus Labuschagne blessed with baby girl

Australian Test batter Marnus Labuschagne has announced the arrival of the baby girl. The right-handed batter took to his social media handles by sharing a couple of pictures of Hallie Grace Labuschagne alongside his wife.

The 26-year-old had announced back in May 2022 that he and Rebekah are soon going to become parents.

Marnus Labuschagne @marnus3cricket Easily the proudest moment of my life so far. Bek and I are so excited to welcome Hallie Grace Labuschagne to the world on the 20th of September.Easily the proudest moment of my life so far. Bek and I are so excited to welcome Hallie Grace Labuschagne to the world on the 20th of September. ❤️ Easily the proudest moment of my life so far. https://t.co/4OwopfDKdO

He wrote:

"Bek and I are so excited to welcome Hallie Grace Labuschagne to the world on the 20th of September. Easily the proudest moment of my life so far."

He stated in another post:

"Embracing the dad life."

Marnus Labuschagne failed to find a spot in Australia's T20 World Cup squad

The South African-born cricketer's most recent game was a One-Day International against New Zealand at Cairns on September 11. After low scores in the first two games, the spin-bowling all-rounder scored a useful half-century in the third ODI. He scored a 52-ball 78 and shared a 118-run stand with Steve Smith to help the Aussies post a match-winning total to 267.

However, the youngster hasn't made it to Australia's 2022 T20 World Cup squad. The right-handed batter has enjoyed a magnificent Test career so far, but has played only one T20 international, against Pakistan this year. Despite having decent T20 numbers, he couldn't find a spot in Australia's World Cup squad.

Hence, his next engagement is likely to be a three-match One-Day rubber against England after the showpiece event Down Under. His Test career has grown in leaps and bounds since his first appearance in 2018. The 26-year-old's career breakthrough series came during the 2019 Ashes series as he filled in for Smith as a concussion substitute during the Lord's Test.

He scored four fifties during the series, compiling 353 runs in seven innings at 50.43. Overall, he has scored 2539 runs in 28 Tests at 54.43, with seven tons. The Queensland batter will face the litmus test when Australia tour India for four red-ball games in February.

