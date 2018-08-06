Edgbaston loss is more than just a wake-up call for team India

With the lack of runs in red ball cricket in London on his mind, by just managing a meagre 134 runs in his last 10 innings at the location, Virat Kohli set the tone in the first Test of the series, emerging as the highest individual scorer of the match with 200 runs in the match.

However, Virat's brilliance was not enough for team India, as the visitors fell short by 31 runs to give England a 1-0 lead with four Test matches left in the series.

The worrying sign was the batting that was significantly exposed against the moving ball and the lack of ability to close the game when on top, especially overseas. India had England down to 87/7 with the hosts just 100 runs ahead and yet the last three partnerships managed to score 93 runs which eventually turned out to be the decisive factor in the end.

India opted to play Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul and left Cheteshwar Pujara out of the XI. Like Kohli, Pujara too has a point to prove in England and Virat's troops missed someone who can stay at the crease for a longer period.

More than the loss, what must be bothering Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri is the resources they have in the bank in terms of batting options. The batters who were left out of the first match barring Pujara, have hardly played in England, Rishabh Pant (who earned his maiden call-up) and Karun Nair (who scored a triple ton against England in his last outing for India in Tests against England).

For Virat, who likes to chop-and-change with the XI irrespective of the result, it will be interesting to see if Pujara can make a comeback into the XI, and if he does, can he handle what James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Sam Curran have to offer.

Speaking of options, Rishabh Pant did well against England Lions while representing India A earlier last month (July) but is he ready for the biggest stage or not is something that the team management has to take a call on.

The right-hander from Saurashtra managed only 222 runs in 10 innings at a below average rate of 22.20. Meanwhile, Karun Nair after the triple ton against England in Chennai has not made a notable contribution with the bat in a Test match and he had an average domestic season prior to this tour, scoring 612 runs in seven matches with an average of 51.68.

Both Nair and Pant are yet to play a test match outside the subcontinent, while the team management looks uncertain about including Pujara into the final XI.

The Lord's Test is scheduled to begin on 9th August and England will miss the service of their enforcer, Ben Stokes due to a hearing of his case for his involvement in a brawl at Bristol.

Interestingly it was Stokes who triggered India's second innings collapse on the penultimate day of the first Test with figures of 4/40. Regardless, this loss is an indication of the various changes that the Indian cricketing outfit need to employ if they wish to make a strong comeback.

