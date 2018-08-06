Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Edgbaston loss is more than just a wake-up call for team India

Ajay Raghava
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
281   //    06 Aug 2018, 15:51 IST

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Four
England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Four

With the lack of runs in red ball cricket in London on his mind, by just managing a meagre 134 runs in his last 10 innings at the location, Virat Kohli set the tone in the first Test of the series, emerging as the highest individual scorer of the match with 200 runs in the match.

However, Virat's brilliance was not enough for team India, as the visitors fell short by 31 runs to give England a 1-0 lead with four Test matches left in the series.

The worrying sign was the batting that was significantly exposed against the moving ball and the lack of ability to close the game when on top, especially overseas. India had England down to 87/7 with the hosts just 100 runs ahead and yet the last three partnerships managed to score 93 runs which eventually turned out to be the decisive factor in the end.

India opted to play Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul and left Cheteshwar Pujara out of the XI. Like Kohli, Pujara too has a point to prove in England and Virat's troops missed someone who can stay at the crease for a longer period.

More than the loss, what must be bothering Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri is the resources they have in the bank in terms of batting options. The batters who were left out of the first match barring Pujara, have hardly played in England, Rishabh Pant (who earned his maiden call-up) and Karun Nair (who scored a triple ton against England in his last outing for India in Tests against England).

For Virat, who likes to chop-and-change with the XI irrespective of the result, it will be interesting to see if Pujara can make a comeback into the XI, and if he does, can he handle what James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Sam Curran have to offer.

Speaking of options, Rishabh Pant did well against England Lions while representing India A earlier last month (July) but is he ready for the biggest stage or not is something that the team management has to take a call on.

The right-hander from Saurashtra managed only 222 runs in 10 innings at a below average rate of 22.20. Meanwhile, Karun Nair after the triple ton against England in Chennai has not made a notable contribution with the bat in a Test match and he had an average domestic season prior to this tour, scoring 612 runs in seven matches with an average of 51.68.

Both Nair and Pant are yet to play a test match outside the subcontinent, while the team management looks uncertain about including Pujara into the final XI.

The Lord's Test is scheduled to begin on 9th August and England will miss the service of their enforcer, Ben Stokes due to a hearing of his case for his involvement in a brawl at Bristol.

Interestingly it was Stokes who triggered India's second innings collapse on the penultimate day of the first Test with figures of 4/40. Regardless, this loss is an indication of the various changes that the Indian cricketing outfit need to employ if they wish to make a strong comeback.


England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Four
England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Four
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Cheteshwar Pujara Virat Kohli Edgbaston Cricket Ground Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Ajay Raghava
CONTRIBUTOR
A budding journalist who loves Cricket, Football and Tennis. Inspiration used to come from Sachin Tendulkar but as I grew up that position has been taken by MS Dhoni. An avid Real Madird fan and there is no one better than Roger Federer.
England vs India 2018: 3 Things we learned from India’s...
RELATED STORY
3 Issues which cost India against England at Edgbaston
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: The sublime spectacle called...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why India deserved the defeat in Edgbaston
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 positive takeaways for India...
RELATED STORY
England vs India: What Virat Kohli did differently in the...
RELATED STORY
3 Surprises India should spring at Edgbaston
RELATED STORY
Edgbaston: The English Fortress 
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Virat Kohli is back in England -...
RELATED STORY
5 Players India Need To Find A Place For In Their Test Team
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us