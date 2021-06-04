7 Players who scored a double century on Test debut

Scoring a double century in Test matches is the dream of every batsman. Many fans consider Test cricket to be the purest format of the game. Players cannot succeed in the longest format if they do not have proper skills, patience and stamina.

First-class cricket generally helps batsmen gain confidence before making their Test debut. However, every cricketer experiences nerves while batting for their country for the first time in the longest format of the game.

Many great players struggled during the initial matches of their Test careers. However, there have been seven players in Test cricket history who did not show any nerves and went on to score a double century in their very first match.

7. Devon Conway scored a double century on Test debut against England

New Zealand's newest Test player Devon Conway became the seventh player to score a double century on Test debut. The left-handed batsman achieved this feat against the England cricket team at Lord's.

After receiving his maiden Test cap, the Johannesburg-born player opened the innings for New Zealand. Conway dominated the likes of James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Mark Wood on his way to his first double hundred in Test cricket.

Unfortunately, he got run out soon after completing his double century. Conway smashed 22 fours and one six in his 347-ball knock.

6. Kyle Mayers

Kyle Mayers is another batsman to have scored a double century on Test debut in 2021. Playing in the ICC World Test Championship series against Bangladesh, Mayers played an unbelievable knock of 210 runs to help the West Indies cricket team chase a mammoth 395-run target in the fourth innings.

Generally, the fourth innings is considered to be the toughest for batting. More impressively, the match was played in sub-continental conditions, where Kyle Mayers did not have a lot of experience.

Still, the left-handed batter played an innings for the ages and helped his team win the match. Mayers aggregated 210 runs off 310 deliveries, hitting 20 fours and seven sixes.

5. Jacques Rudolph

Jacques Rudolph in action for South Africa

Former South African batsman Jacques Rudolph achieved the feat of scoring a double century on Test debut against the Bangladesh cricket team. Rudolph received his first Test cap in Chattogram in 2003.

He came out to bat at number three for the team and stitched an unbeaten 429-run partnership for the third wicket with Boeta Dippenaar. Rudolph remained not out on 222 off 383 balls when Graeme Smith declared the Proteas innings.

Rudolph's knock comprised 29 fours and two sixes. His excellent performance helped South Africa win by an innings and 60 runs.

