When and where to watch England vs New Zealand Test series?

The two-match England vs New Zealand Test series will kick off the 2021 English summer. The Black Caps will look to use the series to get familiar with the English conditions ahead of the ICC World Test Championship Final against India.

New Zealand have not played a Test match in the United Kingdom since 2015. In their last Test match on English soil, the Black Caps beat the home side by 199 runs after having lost the previous Test by 124 runs.

The upcoming England vs New Zealand Test series features two matches as well. The English team will try to get back on the winning track after losing three Tests against India. Meanwhile, New Zealand will be keen to extend their six-match winning streak in the longest format of the game.

With the England vs New Zealand Test series set to begin on June 2, here's a look at the schedule of this brief series.

1st Test - June 2-6, Lord's, 3:30 PM IST (11:00 AM Local Time)

2nd Test - June 10-14, Edgbaston, 3:30 PM IST (11:00 AM Local Time)

Sony SIX to live telecast England vs New Zealand Test series in India

Joe Root will be the player to watch out for in the England vs New Zealand Test series

Sony Sports Network has secured the rights to telecast the England vs New Zealand Test series in India. The two Test matches will be aired live on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. Live streaming of these games will be available on Sony LIV.

England: Sky Sports

New Zealand: Spark Sport NZ

India: Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD, Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

