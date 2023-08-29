ENG v NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for New Zealand Tour of England, 1st T20I

England (ENG) will go up against New Zealand (NZ) in the first T20I of the four-match series at the Seat Unique Riverside in England on Wednesday, August 30.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ENG v NZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

England will be looking forward to starting the series on a high note by winning this match. New Zealand, on the other hand, have a sound squad of skilled and talented players. Glenn Phillips and Devon Conway will play a key role for them.

ENG v NZ Match Details

The first T20I match of the New Zealand tour of England will be played on August 30 at the Seat Unique Riverside in Chester-le-Street, England. The match is set to take place at 10:30 pm IST.

ENG v NZ Pitch Report

The track at the Seat Unique Riverside Stadium Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 146 runs.

ENG v NZ Form Guide (Last Match)

England: NA

New Zealand: NA

ENG v NZ probable playing 11s for today’s match

ENG Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

ENG Probable Playing 11

HC Brook, Zak Crawley, JE Root, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes (c), BM Duckett, BT Foakes (wk), James Anderson, Stuart Broad, MJ Leach, Ollie Robinson.

NZ Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

NZ Probable Playing 11

Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Michael Bracewell, HM Nicholls, DJ Mitchell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham, Tom Blundell (wk), Tim Southee (c), MJ Henry, Neil Wagner

ENG v NZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Joseph Buttler (106 matches, 2713 runs, Strike Rate: 144.07)

Joseph has scored 2713 runs at a strike rate of 144.07 in 106 T20Is. He is also a safe pair of hands behind the stumps and that makes him the best pick from the wicketkeeper section for this match.

Top Batter pick

Dawid Malan (58 matches, 1810 runs, Strike Rate: 134.07)

Dawid is an explosive batter who can go bonkers against any given bowler on his day. He has scored 1810 runs in 58 T20Is at a strike rate of 134.07.

Top All-rounder pick

Liam Livingstone (29 matches, 423 runs and 15 wickets, Strike Rate: 147.90 and Economy Rate: 8.10)

Liam can provide you with some crucial points with both the bat and the ball in this upcoming match. He has scored 423 runs at a strike rate of 147.90 in 29 T20Is, while also scalping 15 wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Timothy Southee (110 matches, 140 wickets, 265 runs, Economy Rate: 8.13, Strike rate:140.21)

Timothy is a breathtaking bowler who is expected to make a valuable contribution to his side. He has fetched 140 wickets in 110 T20Is at an economy rate of 8.13 while also scoring 265 runs.

ENG v NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Liam Livingstone

Liam is a dependable bet for the armband as he is a terrific player who is expected to be at his best in this game. He has scored 423 runs while scalping 15 wickets in 29 T20Is.

Devon Conway

Devon has scored 1234 runs at a strike rate of 130.30 in 38 T20Is. He is an explosive batter who could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

5 Must-picks with players stats for ENG v NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Joseph Buttler: 2713 runs in 106 matches

Dawid Malan: 1810 runs in 58 matches

Liam Livingstone: 423 runs and 15 wickets in 29 matches

Timothy Southee: 140 wickets and 265 runs in 110 matches

Moeen Ali: 1076 runs and 42 wickets in 74 matches

ENG v NZ match expert tips

Moeen Ali is an exceptional all-rounder who is expected to make a valuable contribution to his side.

ENG v NZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, First Match, Head-to-Head League

ENG v NZ Dream11 Prediction - 1st T20I

ENG v NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Joseph Buttler, Devon Conway, Jonathan Bairstow.

Batters: Finnley Allen, Dawid Malan.

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Samuel Curran, Liam Livingstone.

Bowlers: Timothy Southee, Christopher Jordan, Lachlan Ferguson.

ENG v NZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, First Match, Grand League

ENG v NZ Dream11 Prediction - 1st T20I

ENG v NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Joseph Buttler, Devon Conway.

Batters: Glenn Phillips, Harry Brook.

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Samuel Curran, Liam Livingstone, Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali.

Bowlers: Christopher Jordan, Lachlan Ferguson.